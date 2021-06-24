 Skip to main content
Borderland festival returns with bold, diverse two-day lineup
top story

Borderland festival returns with bold, diverse two-day lineup

Jason Isbell live at the UB CFA

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, seen here performing at UB CFA in 2018, will headline the return of the Borderland festival in September. 

 Matt Weinberg/Special To The News

After being forced to cancel plans for the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Borderland Music and Arts Festival will return to Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora on Sept. 18 and 19 with a two-day lineup that includes Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, the Revivalists, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and a host of national and regional artists spanning the roots music, Americana, rock, pop and jam band genres. 

More than 20 bands will perform on three stages spread across the sprawling grounds of Knox Farm State Park, intermingled with artisans, vendors, local food and craft beer and live painting. 

Smiles at Borderland Music and Arts Festival at Knox Farm State Park

A shot from the 2019 Borderland festival. 

“We are beyond thrilled to be returning this year to Knox Farm and can't wait to create another incredible experience for our loyal fans,” said festival producer and owner Jennifer Brazill.

In addition to headliners Isbell, the Revivalists and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Borderland will also feature sets from Moon Taxi, Hiss Golden Messenger, Cam, the Infamous Stringdusters, Tauk, Molly Tuttle, Neal Francis, the Ghost of Paul Revere, TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, Adia Victoria, the Big Easy in Buffalo presenting John Papa Gros Band, Workingman’s Dead, Organ Fairchild, Grub, Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Cole Gallagher, A Girl Named Genny, Mom Said No, Never Ben, the Brass Machine and Folk Faces, with more artists to be announced.

The music kicks off at 11 a.m. on both days of the festival. Two-day general admission tickets are $149. A three-day Trailblazer VIP ticket, which includes a Friday night reception at the Knox Mansion with live music from Borderland artists, is also available. Kids 10 and younger are admitted free with a parent or guardian.

