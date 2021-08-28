Borderland adopts fully vaccinated/negative Covid-19 test protocols

The Borderland Music + Arts Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, has joined a growing list of venues, concerts and festivals that will require full vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test for entry.

As has been the case with recent high-profile area concerts – Wednesday’s full-house Dead and Company show at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Thursday’s Wilco and Sleater-Kinney show at Artpark and an Aug. 20 appearance by Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, also at Artpark, among them – the adoption of these protocols came at the urging of the artists. The just-announced Phoebe Bridgers show slated for Artpark on Sept. 15 is adopting a fully vaccinated-only admittance policy, per Bridgers’ demand.

+2 As the pandemic zigs, the live entertainment business zags Artists and venues have decided that using an honor system for patrons is too risky and are instead taking responsibility for slowing spread of Covid-19.

Borderland’s Day Two headliner, alt-country singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, adopted a fully vaccinated/negative Covid-19 test policy for all of his shows, leaving the festival’s producers little choice but to comply if they wished to keep in place the lineup that had enticed ticket-buyers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“This is the world we live in right now and this has quickly become the norm for concerts and festivals,” Borderland owner and co-founder Jennifer Brazill said.