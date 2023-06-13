BY TONI RUBERTO

June 15-22, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Plaza Event Series. Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 13 through Aug. 17 at One M&T Plaza, 345 Main St. Free

Bring your lunch or buy one from a food truck then sit back and listen to the music at the 54th season of the free lunchtime Plaza Event Series. Performances are from noon to 1 p.m. outside of One M&T Plaza. Music includes Westminster Community Charter School (June 14), Silver Xtreme (June 15), Old School B-Boys (June 20), Rock Angel Band (June 21) and Creek Bend (June 22). Food trucks that will be on hand include KT Caribbean Cuisine (Tuesdays), Edgy Vegy Bflo (Wednesdays) and Cheesy Chick (Thursdays).

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights. Opens June 21 through Aug. 20 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside.

When the sun starts to go down in Buffalo, the lights will go up at the Buffalo Zoo. “Zoomagination” showcases a clever collection of light displays of undersea creatures, florals and world landmarks that illuminate the zoo grounds after hours. While zoo attractions like the train and carousel will be open, the zoo animals will be in bed for the night. There will be food, a beer garden and artisan goods to buy. Added this summer are cultural performances on the zoo’s new stage. The 20-minute shows are at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. “Zoomagination” runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission for ages 13 and older is $19.95 for non-members/$16.95 members; for ages 2-12, cost is $15.95 non-members/$12.95 members; ages 23 months and younger are admitted free but still need a ticket. Save $1 per ticket on Wednesday nights. For tickets and info, visit buffalozoo.org.

Dragons and Fairies Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at the Audubon Community Nature Center, 1600 Riverside Road, Jamestown.

Mazes and unicorns and fairies – and that’s just the start of the fun at this family event that also includes fairy-tale story times, kid-safe archery, a hunt for a dragon nest, unicorn-drawn wagon rides and petting zoo. Wear your favorite costumes and be a part of the magical activities – and that goes for adults, too. Celtic and British folk music will be performed by Sixpence. There will be food, art and vendors. Admission is $12 adults, $9 members and ages 3 to 15; free for ages 2 and younger.

Party on the Portico. 6 to 9 p.m. June 16 at The Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court.

This popular summer series features live music on the Buffalo History’s Museum picturesque portico overlooking Delaware Park and Mirror Lake. There’s a cash bar, complimentary snacks and you can also peruse the museum’s exhibits. Opening the series on June 16 are musical acts Sunday Reign and tuesday nite. Following are Rabbit Jaw and Falconeers on July 21 and Damon Jackson Outcome and Smac on Aug. 18. It is for ages 21-and-older and is held rain or shine. Tickets are $15 for the public, $5 for members. Visit buffalohistory.org.

Lewiston GardenFest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17-18 along Center Street, Lewiston. Free.

The summer season in Lewiston is in full bloom with events like GardenFest that reflect the village's charm. This annual festival features a garden walk, container garden contest, speakers and about 70 vendors selling plants, flowers and garden essentials. Young gardeners can decorate flower garden rocks and create tissue flowers, while supplies last. Visit lewistongardenfest.com.

“Cemetery Tales.” 1 p.m. June 18 at Cold Springs Cemetery, 4849 Cold Springs Road, Lockport.

Visit with some of Lockport’s most famous – albeit long-departed – residents during the Niagara History Center’s “Cemetery Tales.” The Step Back in Time Players will portray several well-known people from the past, appearing at their graves to tell the stories of their lives.

Salsa in the Park. 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 19, Delaware Park Rose Garden Pavilion at Marcy Casino, 199 Lincoln Parkway.

You don’t need experience – nor a partner – to join in salsa dancing in Delaware Park. It’s the 10-year anniversary of this outdoor event led by Sarah Haykel, director of Salsa for the Soul, and Jerome Williams. Future dates are July 3, July 17 and Aug. 7 with a grand finale party on Aug. 21. Cost is $15 and includes beginner dance lessons and dance social. Tickets are online only at sarahhaykel.com/salsainthepark2023/.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.