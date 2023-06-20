BY TONI RUBERTO

June 22-29, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Big Bounce America, June 24-25, June 30-July 2. Eastern Hills Mall parking lot, 4545 Transit Road.

There's the type of bounce house you blow up in your yard for the kiddies – then there's the aptly called world’s largest bounce house that is so large it needs to be set up in a mall parking lot. That's Big Bounce America, a traveling 16,000-square-foot inflatable attraction that stands 32-feet-tall at its highest point to fit all of the climbing towers, giant slides, ball pits and colorful oversized characters that are among the many fun elements. In the middle of it all is a stage with a DJ who plays tunes and hosts games and competitions for all age groups, from the youngest kids to adult-only sessions. There’s also a 900-foot-long obstacle course fittingly named The Giant; aliens and spaceships in the space-themed “AirSPACE”; a climbing zoo; “battle zone” to compete against family and friends; and the new Sports Slam with goals, hoops and nets. Tickets are sold in three-hour time blocks and priced for Toddlers (ages 3 and younger, $22), Juniors (ages 7 and younger; from $35) and Bigger Kids (ages 15 and younger, from $35). Adult tickets (16 and older) are $41. The website also gives you a chance to find the perfect time for your “mixed-aged” family to attend by plugging in the ages of your youngest and oldest kids. Visit thebigbounceamerica.com.

Buffalo Artisans & Flea. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25 in the 500 Seneca parking lot. Admission is $5 (ages 10 and younger are admitted free).

Treat yourself to something special from the more than 160 vendors and artisans who will be selling all sorts of wares and gifts including apparel, home goods, jewelry, and beauty and spa products. In addition to shopping, have a drink in the cocktail garden with The Bubble Bar by Alchemy and enjoy specialty food, drink and craft booze. Visit the adoptable dogs and cats from the Buffalo Animal Shelter and consider giving one a forever home. The event also features a donation drive looking for clothing, winter items and travel-size toiletries for Hearts for the Homeless.

WYRK Taste of Country. Gates open at 4 p.m., music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 at Sahlen Field.

Extra tickets were just released for this annual outdoor country music extravaganza. The lineup features Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Big & Rich, Michael Ray and Taste of Country Riser Danny Minogue. See wyrk.com for tickets and more info.

Porchfest: South Buffalo and Kenmore. Multiple neighborhoods on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

The popular and growing Porchfest events – where neighbors and businesses open their driveways and porches to musicians – continue in two neighborhoods this weekend. South Buffalo Porchfest is from noon to 5 p.m. June 24. See the listings at southbuffaloporchfest.org. In Kenmore, the activities start at 11 a.m. June 25. Find the full schedule and a map online at kenmoreporchfest.com.

“Maybe I’m Amazed.” Tribute and fundraiser, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St. $15.

This 12th annual event pays tribute to the musical greatness of Sir Paul McCartney, while also raising funds for Totally Buffalo Cares. The Scott Celani Band, Davey O and the Jay McDonnell Trio will perform selections of McCartney’s music from the Beatles to Wings and beyond.

A Bite of Lackawanna. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25 on Ridge Road between South Park Avenue and Electric Avenue, Lackawanna.

Summer is food festival season in Western New York, and this weekend is no exception. Head to Lackawanna, where about 20 diverse restaurants are expected to participate in this food-focused event, including Al Sultan Restaurant & Bakery, Curly’s Grille, Ice House Pub, Mulberry Italian Ristorante, Pat’s Submarines, Stack Burger and Steve’s Pig & Ox. Beyond food, there's artisan craft vendors, a kids fun zone and music by 97 Rock personality and Lackawanna resident DJ Jickster. Performing live are The Willie Mays Blues Band (5 p.m.) and Strictly Hip (8 p.m.). Fireworks close out the night. Look for parking/shuttle service and traffic restrictions via lackawannany.gov.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.