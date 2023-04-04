BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

April 6-13, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Romeo Delight: The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band. 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20 (rivieratheatre.org).

From spot-on vocalizations to impressive guitar solos, it’s no wonder Romeo Delight was picked by David Lee Roth to feature in his podcast, “The Roth Show,” as well as on Van Halen’s general website. The Philadelphia-based group specializes in Roth-era Van Halen and Sammy Hagar hits, too. Romeo Delight has been named one of the best tribute bands in the country.

Kegs, Barrels and Crafts. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at 500 Pearl, 500 Pearl St. Tickets are $18.07 general, $10 designated driver (eventbrite.com).

Along with the beer, wine and whiskey that are promised in the name of this event, you can also shop from the small businesses ranging for products like Buffalo-themed dog garb from Buffalo Dapper Paws to Thin Mints and Trefoils cookies from Girl Scout Troop 31055. If you go for the drinks alone, you can sample from more than 40 vendors like 1911 Distillery, Clarksburg Cider and Sprague Vineyards. Food will also be available for purchase.

Pils, Pierogi & Polka plus Buffalo's Best Kielbasa Contest. Saturday, April 8 at Flying Bison Brewing Co., 840 Seneca St. $20 advance, $25 at the door.

This event featuring Polish food, drink and music starts at noon with Buffalo's Best Kielbasa Contest. Local homemade sausage makers will claim titles for best fresh and smoked traditional, fresh and smoked holiday (with marjoram) and non-traditional links at this contest. Try a little bit of everything — last year’s event broke records with 27 entries — with condiments available from Polish wholesaler Bacik, known for its sauerkrauts, jams and syrups. After that, it's the Pils, Pierogi and Polka event which will have everything its name implies. The Polish Villa food truck and Moon Doggies will be serving outside the party tent starting at 1 p.m. Music is by Those Idiots from 1 to 5 p.m.

Easter EGG-stravaganza Spring Craft Fair & Egg Hunt. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Martinsville Grove at Rescue Fire Company, 1241 Strad Ave., North Tonawanda.

This is a two-in-one event. There are two egg hunts with prizes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the North Tonawanda Athletic Association fields, and photos with the Easter Bunny after you follow the Bunny Hop Trail inside Martinsville Grove. A vendor fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop from 25 vendors including Sweet Blue Buffalo, which appears to be the Buffalo version of Squishmallows, and Tipsy Whips, offering frozen pudding shots in flavors like mudslide, key lime and banana cream.

In Buffalo, an Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Seneca-Babcock Community Association is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Arlene Mychaljliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St. It's free for ages 12 and younger.

North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Parade and post-parade event. Starts at 5 p.m. Monday, April 10 on Oliver Street, North Tonawanda.

This celebration of Dyngus Day starts with a parade at 5 p.m. on Oliver Street at 10th Avenue, turning down Keil Street and ending at the post-parade party at the North Tonawanda City Market (365 Payne Ave.). This free family event includes music from polka band Captain Tom and the Hooligans, along with burgers, hot dogs, drinks and desserts. Polish platters from Berrafato's Catering cover all the major food groups: three potato and cheese pierogies, kapusta (cabbage soup), Wardynski smoked Polish sausage and a roll with butter which can be pre-ordered.

MusicalFare’s “DISASTER!” Opens Wednesday, April 12 through Sunday, May 14 at MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst. Tickets are $50 (musicalfare.com).

This show covers all the best cheesy ‘70s movie disaster tropes — from earthquakes and tidal waves to infernos — as the plot unfolds around a group of A-list celebrities opening a floating casino and discotheque. Hits like “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Hot Stuff” and “I Am Woman” make up this jukebox musical’s score as characters fight for survival and to escape killer rats. The book is written by SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick. Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

