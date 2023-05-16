BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

May 18-25, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Pan-Am Weekend. 11 a.m. Friday, May 19 and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court. Full event schedule available online (buffalohistory.org).

The Buffalo History Museum opened in 1901 as the Pan-American Exposition's New York State Building. That makes the museum a great spot to celebrate the Exposition's 122nd anniversary during this two-day event that includes exhibits, tours and presentations. Activities on May 19 include docent-led tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and colorized renderings of the Exposition in the exhibit "To Rescue the Color: Salvaged Renderings of the Pan-Am," at 4 p.m. On May 20, a Pan-Am Walking Tour starts at noon from the museum. Learn about activities at buffalohistory.org.

Full Circle Fest. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. General admission tickets are $50 in advance, $55 at the door; designated driver tickets are $25 (eventbrite.com).

Sample from 21 breweries, cideries and meaderies at this festival dedicated to celebrating the regional craft beer scene. Clarksburg Cider, Big Ditch Brewing Company and the new Bee Spit Meadery in Holland are a few of the businesses at the event, along with such agricultural vendors as Cornell Cooperative Extension/Taste NY, Chestnut Hill Farm and ACES (Aurorans For Climate & Environmental Sense). For dinner, there’s pulled pork and sides from Fat Bob's Smokehouse, and you can also enjoy music from Americana bluegrass band the Brothers Blue.

Porchfest. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 throughout the Elmwood Village. Free.

Enjoy live music, watch skits and enjoy various other art forms, all performed on porches throughout the Elmwood Village. Stroll Elmwood Avenue and side streets to enjoy the entertainment or set up your chair at one spot and enjoy if you prefer.

The Wing Walk. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21 throughout the Fruitbelt and Allentown neighborhoods.Tickets start at $49. Visit buffalobiketours.com.

It’s no secret that Buffalo has the best chicken wings. I mean, they’re called “Buffalo wings” for a reason. At this inaugural event, locals will take a self-guided walk through the Fruit Belt and Allentown neighborhoods to visit six businesses and determine who has the best wings within the city. Your ticket gets you two wings per restaurant along the three-mile route which visits Teton Kitchen, Mumbo Wings & Things, Highly Flavored Foods, Lenox Grill, Anchor Bar and Fat Bob's. You'll have the option to purchase drinks, which aren't included.

The Avett Brothers. 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Artpark, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston. General admission $48, indoor reserved seating starts at $70 (artpark.net).

Artpark opens its summer concert season with The Avett Brothers, a band whose calming folk rock tunes and sweet lyrics have earned it a loyal fan base for more than 20 years. More mainstream hits from such albums as “I And Love And You” and “The Carpenter” have garnered the band more national acclaim. The same common themes of love and family are heard throughout their acoustic indie music. The quartet includes brothers Scott and Seth Avett.

Amusement Role Playing Game Night. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20 (carrouselmuseum.org).

As with other tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, two to five players will assume the roles of fictional characters and describe what they are doing in a fictional world in this new amusement park-themed game created by Kurt Refling and Ian Howard. The game, Here We Used to Fly, is set in an abandoned theme park, and players can explore it while stationed throughout the carousel museum, but without being led by a game master (GM), as with DND. Refling and Howard will also stick around after the event for a Q&A.

