BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

March 23-30, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Concerts by Springsteen and Shelton. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 and Blake Shelton at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, both at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza (ticketmaster.com).

KeyBank Center is hosting two superstar concerts in two days this week. Bruce Springsteen’s first tour since 2017 hasn’t left much to be desired from early reviews. With brassy horn sections and mini choirs cascading over pieces like “The Rising” or “Land of Hope and Dreams” in past shows, he has delivered the electric, vibrant energy fans signed up for in this nearly three-hour concert. By contrast, Blake Shelton’s "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour brings a more relaxed feel, with recent shows mostly drawing on past hits like “Neon Light” and “Sangria,” but also new singles such as “Come Back as a Country Boy."

Springtime in the Country. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Tickets are $7 advance, $9 at the door, free for children ages 12 and younger (wnypremierpromotions.com).

With more than 275 artisans, this returning festival doesn’t confine itself to just one theme. Shop for everything from custom furniture and Mother’s Day gifts to garden art and vintage clothing, or stop for some craft beer or a bite from one of the food trucks. All of the products are handmade by vendors from across the country, like the Saratoga Peanut Butter Company’s assortment of maple and banana raisin options, or Bayside Wood Products’ mixed-wood cutting boards and funky wine holders.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $22 to $80 (bpo.org).

Fans of the original trilogy’s second movie will follow along with the action-packed score that mirrors its plot: As Han Solo and Princess Leia flee to Cloud City only to be captured by Darth Vader, Luke readies his Jedi training with Yoda in the marshes of Dagobah. Conducting the concert is Australian native Ron Spigelman, who, in addition to working with the BPO, has also been the music director of the Fort Worth Dallas Ballet, San Angelo Symphony and Springfield Symphony Orchestra, among others.

TreeTap Maple Festival. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Erie County Bureau of Forestry, 11200 Genesee Road, East Concord.

Calling all maple lovers: Learn about maple syrup production with park ranger-guided tours and demos, sample 42 North’s limited-edition Maple Porter and try maple-inspired barbecue from Fat Bob’s at this festival. You can also hike the Forestry Bureau grounds, have some kettle corn and pastries from Blue Eyed Baker or enjoy live music from the acoustic Buffalo-based duo Off the Grid.

Gliding Stars, “Skating Across Land and Sea.” 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Northtown Center at Amherst, 1615 Manor Drive, Williamsville. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, free for children ages 3 and younger (608-8345).

This adaptive skating program geared toward people with disabilities highlights more than 100 skaters in this show with themed routines paying tribute to nature around the world. Founded in 1994 by Elizabeth O’Donnell, the Western New York and Rochester Gliding Star chapters instruct ages from toddlers to adults during its season from October through March, aiming to enhance health, empower success and increase self-esteem.

Lawyers for the Arts. 1 to 5:30 p.m Saturday, March 25 at The Stage, 8166 Main St., Williamsville. Tickets are $25 (eventbrite.com, asiwny.org).

It’s the tenth year that local attorneys and other legal representatives get on stage and perform music to raise funds for small- and mid-sized Buffalo arts organizations. Last year, the event raised $40,000 in grant funding for Arts Services Inc.’s Give for Greatness, with eight bands of legal professionals playing cover tunes on two stages.

