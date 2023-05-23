BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

May 25-June 1, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Memorial Day Weekend at the Buffalo Naval Park. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, 1 Naval, Marina Park South. Full events schedule is online (buffalonavalpark.org).

Several events at the Buffalo Naval Park recognize and honor those who lost their lives serving in the armed forces. The Tolling the Boats Ceremony kicks off at 2 p.m. May 27 at the United States Submarine Veterans Buffalo Base near the U.S.S. Croaker. A screening of the 1944 film “The Fighting Sullivans,” based on the lives of the five Sullivan brothers who died during World War II, follows at 7 p.m. May 27, aboard the U.S.S. Little Rock. At 9:30 a.m. May 29, the Buffalo Brass Quintet performs, followed by a military honors and memorial service presented with The Battle Within Foundation at 10 a.m. near the Vietnam Memorial. Other Memorial Day events are the Knights of Columbus Maximilian Kolbe Assembly #1944 Ceremony and Formation, Hispanic Veterans Ceremony at the Hispanic-American Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial, and African American Veteran Monument Ceremony to honor the life of PFC David Evans Jr. between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the Slow Roll Buffalo Memorial Day Ride will take a 10-mile ride through the Lower East Side, Willert Park and Allentown, among other downtown neighborhoods.

Red, White, & Blue Balloon Festival. Flights at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at Letchworth State Park, 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile. Park entrance fee is $10 if arriving between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Watch more than 20 hot air balloons take flight through this picturesque gorge that’s earned itself the title of the “Grand Canyon of the East.” At this annual Memorial Day weekend event, pilots fly over the Genesee River’s three main waterfalls between cliffs as high as 600 feet. Wind and weather permitting, flights will take place near the Archery Field Overlook at the Castile entrance.

Luenell. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $35 general admission, $45 reserved (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Known for her bawdy, matter-of-fact comedy style, Luenell’s been in everything from "Borat" and "Hotel Transylvania" to "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia” and “Taken 2.” When asked to describe her comedy for a Los Angeles Times article, she defines herself as a storyteller with a “gift, of gab” — a spot-on assessment for the way she’s meandered between transparent, relatable jokes about race, culture and being a woman across her three-decade comedy career.

Totally Buffalo Festival. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Free.

More than 100 artisans, live music and dance performers, and food and drink vendors are featured at this event, where you can shop for cute sweatshirts from The Happy Craft Company, enjoy performances from dance companies or hop on the Ferris wheel and other outdoor rides.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Patriotic Pops. 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $32 to $93, free for veterans and active military personnel with military ID, 20% off for accompanying friends and family (bpo.org).

Memorial Day festivities continue at this concert that offers free tickets for veterans and active military personnel at both shows. Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell conducts a program featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, with selections such as James M. Stephenson’s “Fanfare for Democracy,” George M. Cohan’s “Over There” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Fort Worth-based jazz and soul vocalist Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield and native Buffalonian vocalist Jay Dref are also featured in the expansive program.

Canalside Beer Garden Silent Disco. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Canalside, 44 Prime St. Tickets are $10 (tixr.com).

Take your pick from R&B, EDM and Top 40 music to listen to on your headphones at the Canalside Beer Garden, located outside of Clinton's Dish. The beer garden will be offering drink specials for $1 off canned brews at this event. ID is required to rent headphones.

