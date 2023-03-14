BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

March 16-23, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Journey and Toto. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza.Tickets start at $44 (ticketmaster.com).

The reviews of Journey's 50th anniversary tour all seem to point toward a consistent trend of the band's infectious, high-energy rock music. The tour features such Journey anthems as “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Open Arms.” Journey is joined on the tour by Steve Lukather and Toto, known for such hits as “Africa” and “Hold the Line.” “The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives,” Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain said in a press release. “The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of ‘certain music’ during ‘uncertain times.’ ”

Plantasia Garden & Landscape Show. March 16-19 at the Fairgrounds Event Center, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors, free for ages 12 and younger (716-741-8047, plantasiany.com).

The annual return of this show is a sign that spring is on its way. More than 100 vendors plus professional landscapers will provide inspiration to gardeners with daily seminars, 12 different theme gardens and plenty of items to purchase to make your inspiration a reality. Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 16, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 17-18 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: Mendelssohn’s Violin. 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $32 to $101 (bpo.org).

Since making her debut at age 12 in the Netherlands, violinist Sandy Cameron has performed at Lincoln Center, the Sydney Opera House and the Kennedy Center, among other coveted venues. Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor will showcase Cameron’s talents in its three movements, alongside a program of Antonín Dvořák’s grandiose Symphony No. 7 in D minor and Zoltán Kodály’s Hungarian classical folk “Dances of Galánta.”

Maple Sugar Festival. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March 18 and 25, plus Sundays, March 19 and 26. Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. $15 general admission to the festival; $25 to include the pancake plate.

It's Maple Sugar time in Western New York and this historic museum has two weekends of activities planned including tree-tapping and other demonstrations, storytellers, a visit to the sugarhouse in the museum's Nature Center and walks along the tap line in the Maple History Trail. Maple-flavored food and drink treats will be sold. Pancake plates will be available, too; timed tickets are for sale online.

Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival. Continues through Sunday, March 26 at Dipson Amherst Theatre, 3500 Main St. and Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave. Online screening options available. Single tickets are $13.50 general admission, $10 JCC members; $18 closing celebration (jccbuffalo.org).

The 38th return of this film festival continues with more features and documentaries reflecting the Jewish experience. Six films and three virtual screenings still to come showcase a mix of international features and documentaries from Germany, Israel and France. The festival closes with the documentary tribute to singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” and a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Chamber Chorus.

Stitch Buffalo’s “Flock of All Colors” exhibit. On view through Thursday, April 6 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Tickets are $15.50 adults, $14 seniors and students, $8.50 for children ages 3 to 12, free for children ages 2 and younger (buffalogardens.com).

This exhibit from Stitch Buffalo, which teaches stitching and embroidery skills to women from around the world, utilizes a bird theme to symbolize hope and freedom as it explores the commonality between all people. The large, textile-based bird sculptures have been hand-embroidered by local refugee women, with transitional garlands that reflect their own cultural traditions.

St. Patrick's Day festivities. Events throughout the weekend. Parades from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18 starting at the Valley Community Center, 93 Leddy St. and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19 on Delaware Avenue, starting at the McKinley Memorial in Niagara Square and proceeding to North Street.

Along with the parades of Irish dancers, floats and pipe bands listed above, several other area festivities ring in St. Patrick’s Day. The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration returns to the Niagara Falls Convention Center from 4:45 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 17, with food, drinks and live entertainment for $10 presale and $15 at the door. The Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl offers festive drinks and food specials from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at Days Park Tavern, Allen Street Hardware Cafe and Buffalo Kitchen Club, among other spots. Hartman’s Distilling Co. hosts its own parade party at noon Saturday, March 18, and a themed silent disco starts at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17 at 500 Pearl St.

“Beetlejuice.” Tuesday, March 21 through Sunday, March 26. Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets are $75 to $97 (ticketmaster.com).

Fans of the 1988 film will find several similarities with this musical, from its cartoon-esque characters and monsters, to the familiar Tim Burton air of morbidity. In this Broadway touring production, the plot follows the untimely deaths of Barbara and Adam Maitland who, confined to haunt their former home, attempt to run out its new owners, but accidentally conjure an unruly spirit, Beetlejuice, in the process. Performances are 7:30 p.m. March 21-24, 2 and 8 p.m. March 25 and 6:30 p.m. March 26. The show’s runtime is two and a half hours.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.