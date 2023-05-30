BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

June 1-8, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Downtown Country Market. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays on Main Street between Court and Church streets. Runs Thursdays through Oct. 12.

This favorite summer tradition returns to downtown Buffalo on June 1. Shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, doughnuts and cider, homemade bath and body products, and flowers and herbs from local farmers and artisans. Peruse the goodies or grab a snack on your lunch break before heading back to work.

Hamburg Music Festival. Starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at various businesses throughout Hamburg with events starting at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park, 59 Lake St., Hamburg. Presale wristbands are $20, free for children under 13 (hamburgmusicfestival.com).

Enjoy a lineup of performances from local bands and other groups at businesses throughout Hamburg. Buses will bring guests to the various music venues such as Memorial Park, Hamburg Village Municipal Lot and Hamburg Brewing between 3:30 and 10:30 p.m. The full list of performances and bus schedules are available online. Since its start in 2009, the event has donated proceeds to organizations “doing real and actionable good” throughout Western New York, reads its website, including the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo City Mission and WNY Heroes.

Buffalo Greek Fest. 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St. Admission is $3, free for children ages 12 and younger.

Festival highlights include live music, cultural exhibits and events, Greek foods and baked goods, and folk dancing. Try the spanakopita and flaming-cheese saganaki, shop the market for goodies, or enjoy Greek dancing and musical performances throughout the weekend. Performers include The Grecian Strings, Fotia, Grecian Odyssey Dancers and Annunciation Buffalo Greek Dancers.

Buffalo Pride Week Parade and Festival. Parade begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4 at Elmwood and Forest avenues, ending at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street. Festival is from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Canalside, 44 Prime St. Festival tickets are $10 general admission, $45 VIP premium lounge (buffaloprideweek.com). Full schedule of Buffalo Pride Week events is available online.

These are some of the events kicking off Buffalo Pride Week — which really spans the full month — as organizations throughout Western New York come together to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and identity. After the procession of local businesses and unique floats down Elmwood Avenue, the festival keeps the celebration going with live entertainment, food and drinks, retail vendors and family activities. There will be performances from musical guest Kalifa, Bosco and Lady Camden from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 and an appearance by Amrit and Nicholas from Bravo’s “Family Karma,” as well.

Styx. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Artpark, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston. Tickets range from $25 to $84 (ticketmaster.com).

With a legendary career of more than 50 years, Styx shows no signs of slowing down as the rock band still performs more than 100 shows per year. Concerts on the current 2023 World Tour have been called tight and energetic in recent reviews. The shows blend classic favorites like “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade” with tracks from the band's latest record, “Crash Of The Crown.” Like the songs, the band’s performers are an equal mix of original and new, too. The current lineup features Tommy Shaw, James “JY" Young, Chuck Panozzo (in a limited capacity), Ricky Phillips, Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman and Will Evankovich.

Founder’s Day at the Roycroft Campus. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Roycroft Campus, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Presale tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for ages 3 to 13, free for children under 3 (roycroftcampuscorp.com).

Barbecued food, games and music from Americana/bluegrass band Buffalo Barn Katz are to be expected at this event raising funds for the Roycroft Campus’ continued restoration and preservation. Join in the hands-on crafts, try your luck with the basket raffle, or relax with a drink at this outdoor event.

