BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

May 4-11, 2023

Here is what is happening around Buffalo over the next week.

The Righteous Brothers. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $59 to $79 (rivieratheatre.org).

For 60 years, the name of The Righteous Brothers has been synonymous with smooth, often romantic blue-eyed soul. The original duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield, members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, sang such timeless hits as “Unchained Melody,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and the Grammy-winning "Dirty Dancing" theme "The Time of My Life." Hatfield died in 2003, but singer Bucky Heard has joined Medley for concerts that act as a "nostalgic journey" through decades of classic songs.

“Kinky Boots.” Presented by MusicalFare Theatre from Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 21 at Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. Tickets start at $34 (ticketmaster.com).

Inspired by a true story that was depicted in a 2005 British film, this musical follows a man's effort to save his family’s shoe factory by partnering with a drag queen to create a line of footwear that can hold a man's weight. With an upbeat score and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, this feel-good show explores themes like self-acceptance and rising above stereotypes, with songs like “Land of Lola,” “The History of Wrong Guys” and “Raise You Up/Just Be.” The show is two hours and 20 minutes long including intermission. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Edible Book Festival. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at WNY Book Arts Center (468 Washington St.), Five Points Framing (36 Broadway) and Fitz Books & Waffles (431 Ellicott St.). Admission is $5, $3 for members of Book Arts.

“Eat your words” is usually a figure of speech, but not at the Edible Book Festival, where literary culinary creations are on view to be admired - and eaten. These 100% edible works, inspired by a favorite book of the artist chef, will be judged by local celebrities. This year, the festival expands from the WNY Book Arts Center to be a "walk-about" with the edible submissions also displayed at Five Points Framing and Fitz Books & Waffles. Past entries have included towering art-deco cakes with edible pearls and glitter inspired by “The Great Gatsby,” and green slabs covered with letters of the alphabet as a nod to “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.” After the judging, you can dig in to the treats and join in on basket raffles, letterpress demos and edible crafts, too.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Brahms’ Fourth. 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $44 to $101 (bpo.org).

In addition to German composer Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor, the BPO has a full program planned that includes the world premiere of a piece written for two BPO musicians. José Lezcano’s Concierto Hispanoamericano for Two Double Basses, Harp, and String Orchestra was written for and dedicated to BPO principal bassist Daniel Pendley and associate principal bassist Brett Shurtliffe, as well as conductor JoAnn Falletta. It was influenced by Cuban and 1970s American pop and Flamenco music. Also on the program is Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera’s “Estancia,” a mix between bold percussion and calming strings, that is inspired by a 1941 ballet about a country boy falling in love with a city girl. The Brahms is a contrast to those two pieces: flowing and a bit wistful with several string-heavy movements.

Buffalo Cinco De Mayo Street Festival. 11 a.m. Friday, May 5 through 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Deep South Taco, 291 Ellicott St. Single-day admission is $14.69 on May 5 and 6, $10 on May 7; three-day festival passes are $24.98 (eventbrite.com). It is a 21 and older event.

This returning festival commemorates Cinco De Mayo, the fifth of May, the day of Mexico’s unexpected victory in the Battle of Puebla over France in 1862. Deep South Taco shuts down the street and provides three days of food, drink and music. The Strictly Hip, Nerds Gone Wild and Mo Porter are among the 12 bands performing throughout the event.

