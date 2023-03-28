BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

March 30-April 6, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Opera-Lytes: "Ruddigore, or the Witch’s Curse." 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2 in Alleyway Theatre. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students (operalytes.com, alleyway.com).

"... A mustache-twirling villain, a love-crazed maiden, a hornpiping sailor, and a simple farmer with a hideous secret, to say nothing of a chorus of Professional Bridesmaids" is the intriguing and entertaining description of this comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan. It stars Emily Barger, Mariami Bekauri, Maria Goodrich, Michael Wagner, Ted Smeltz, Clara Tan and Nicholas Mark Czaplicki. The chamber orchestra is directed by Ciaran Krueger. Lisa Berglund, the stage director, will present an abridged version of her lecture on “Ruddigore and Melodrama” in a pre-curtain event at 1:30 p.m. April 2. (It can be seen in full on the Operalytes YouTube channel.)

Easter Eggsperience. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave. General admission tickets are $26.94, $24.95 seniors, $22.95 ages 2 to 12, $6 for children 23 months and younger (buffalozoo.org).

A candy trail, Easter bunny photo op and egg hunt are just a few activities to be eggspected at this family-friendly event. Hop on a train ride, learn about animals and be among the first to find the 10 golden eggs hidden around the zoo to win a special prize. This event sells out every year, so reserve your tickets early.

Pierogi Fest. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at The Terrace at Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway. Tickets are $30 (terracebuffalo.com).

As its name says, this event celebrates the pierogi, a favorite Polish dumpling. Sample such flavors as apple pie and Buffalo wing from Babcia Pierogi, Simply Pierogi and Barbie Pierogi, among others. Try them with some Polish craft beers or cocktails, enjoy the Polka music and dancing and vote for your favorite traditional and non-traditional flavors. Your ticket includes 12 pierogi tickets.

BPO Pops: Dance the Night Away. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $32 to $93 (bpo.org).

This Pops concert features a mix of eclectic dance styles including hip-hop, tango, ballet, tap and swing performed by nine performances groups including Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project, Harris-Grieco Academy of Irish Dance and the African-American Cultural Center. Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell leads the program, which ranges from “The Charleston” and “Pops Hoedown” to “Danse Bohème” from Carmen Suite No. 2.

Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St. Admission is $5 (wl.seetickets.us).

More than 125 artisans and craftsmen and food and drink vendors will make up one of the largest all-local shopping events in the area. There will be live music, free giveaways plus a build-your-own Bloody Mary station, mimosas and free drink samples. Burger Bros., Falafel Bar and Brisket Love BBQ are among the food vendors. Organizers are also collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit FeedMore WNY.

Pamela Walck book signing. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Pathways Christian Bookstore, 6718 Lincoln Ave., Lockport.

In her book “Bridge of Love: 30 True Stories of Faith in Action,” local author Pamela Walck includes stories from people of various faiths, in nursing homes and on missions in Africa to compare different perspectives from Christianity. She also explores the role of her faith in navigating difficult experiences such as her father’s death and battling Crohn’s disease. Walck has appeared in podcasts from fitness practitioner Robbie Raugh and “Stand Up For The Truth” out of Wisconsin, as well as radio interviews on WBLK 93.7 and WYRK 106.5.

Shea’s Free Family Film Series: “Encanto.” 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Free.

While it’s likely you’ve heard “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from this score, as its five-week stint at No. 1 was the longest ever from a Disney movie, the rest of the film is equally as ensemble-driven and charming. It follows the enchanted Madrigal family, each born with a special gift — with the exception of Maribel — and their struggle to protect their home when the magic is suddenly endangered. The score was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" creator and songwriter for Disney’s “Moana.”

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.