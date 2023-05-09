BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

May 11-18, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

“Resilience: A Buffalo Story” and the Big Orbit Members' Exhibition. Opening receptions from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at CEPA Gallery, 617 Main St. CEPA is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Free.

Two new exhibits are opening May 12 in CEPA Gallery. “Resilience: A Buffalo Story” is a selection of portraits and documentary works featuring leaders of the local Black Lives Matter movement, business owners and artists during Covid-19 and in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Tops, all highlighting the resilience of Buffalo’s Black community. Photojournalist and editorial photographer Mustafa Hussain curated this thought-provoking exhibit to explore the roles of compassion, determination and community in rebuilding amid tragedy. It also features works from photographers Joshua Thermidor, Brandon Watson, Malik Rainey and Jalen Wright, who documented Buffalo’s 2022 winter storm. The exhibit continues through July 14. At the same time, there will be an opening for the Big Orbit Members’ Show, which runs through June 3 in the Underground and Underground Passageway Galleries. The exhibit, juried by Nando Alvarez-Perez and Emily Reynolds, features works submitted by CEPA members. One winning artist in the show will receive a solo exhibition at CEPA.

Richard Huntington: My Bright Future 1955-2023. Opening reception is 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 in Hallwalls, 341 Delaware Ave. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Artist and former Buffalo News critic Richard Huntington will present more than six decades of his work in this wide-ranging survey exhibition. John Massier, visual arts curator at Hallwalls, said he chose "the enthusiast’s approach" with the exhibit, beginning with sketches from 1955 through to works completed in 2023. "Along the way, the desire was to illustrate specific things and depict them over time — the wild enthusiasm of mark making and Huntington’s trust in all of his loose, spontaneous, and sometimes goofball gestures; his subject matter, with its reiteration of art historical references, formal explorations, and figurative expressions; his acute awareness of his gaze, the male gaze, its undeniable reality and its and problematic underpinnings; the hapless but persistent humanity depicted across self-portraits and plenty of fallible male characters; the dogged repetitions of forms, subjects, and characters from Joe E. Brown to Dick Tracy; and, ultimately, the cumulative sense of a deeply humanist struggle toward meaning — the relevance of art, and of painting, but also the relevance of ourselves as we stumble forward along messy paths with good humor and steadfast tenacity," Massier wrote. The exhibit continues through June 23.

Native Nations at Fort Niagara. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Old Fort Niagara, 102 Morrow Plaza, Youngstown. Admission is $20 adults, $12 children ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger (oldfortniagara.org).

Local and national dancers will compete in a Smoke Dance competition at this inaugural festival celebrating Native American culture. Originally a Haudenosaunee war dance done by men, it was believed to be named after the curling of smoke which dancers emulate by spinning quickly, while other stories attribute the naming to dancers “chasing” trapped wafts of smoke through a longhouse ceiling. At this festival you can also learn about the history of Fort Niagara and Haudenosaunee and other Native communities, hear about traditional Native regalia or peruse the selection of native craftsmen and food vendors.

Genesee Country Village and Museum Antiques Show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. Admission is $18 adults, $15 seniors and students, $12 youth, free for members and children under 3 (add $1.50 for admission at the door, gcv.org).

Shop from more than 25 antique vendors and learn about crafts like basket-weaving, textiles and ceramics. Antique vendors from across the state will showcase 18th- and 19-century antiques and primitives plus early- to mid-20th century items. Among the items will be pottery, books, clothing, agricultural tools and jewelry. Basket weavers and art glass makers are among the artisans who will give demonstrations and discuss how crafts have evolved over the years. After perusing the antiques, visit the museum's nearly 70 historic buildings including a working farm, garden and nature center where costumed interpreters will share more of the history.

Brooks & Dunn. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza. Tickets start at $38 (ticketmaster.com).

The unique blend of honky-tonk country and classic rock by Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have made them a fixture in country music since the 1990s. While they have played other shows and residencies since their split in 2009, this marks the pair’s first tour since then, also featuring fellow country music star Scotty McCreery and artist-on-the-rise Megan Moroney. During the duo's 90-minute concert, fans can expect the usual lively showmanship, along with some subtle twists on old favorites.

Niagara Street Mother's Day Market. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at 1250 Niagara St.

A build-your-own-bouquet bus, hair braiding and tarot readings are a few of the unique attractions you’ll find at this outdoor market. Take your pick from more than 25 local vendors, including mid-century modern decor shop Mimo Home Decor, French-inspired patisserie Butter Block and floral boutique Wildroot Floral, or try out the plant portrait photobooth and custom chain stitching.

“Hour Town - An Improvised Play Series." 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Road Less Traveled Theatre, 456 Main St. Tickets are $15 (roadlesstraveledproductions.org).

Have you ever watched a play and thought to yourself, “How do they memorize all those lines?” Unlike your typical show, this one will be performed with no memorization at all. Instead, improv artists will use the set of Road Less Traveled Production’s current show, "Sweat," to create their own play. The cast includes Buffalo comedian and musician Kevin Di Lucente, illustrator and entrepreneur Annie Moor and Buffalo Comedy Collective co-owner Meghan Joyce, among others. For the late-night performance on May 20, the improv artists are joined by actor Christian Brandjes, who was last seen as Hercule Poirot in "Murder on the Orient Express" at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

