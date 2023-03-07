BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

March 9-16, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Brian McKnight. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets are $65 to $118 (ticketmaster.com).

Hits like “Find Myself in You,” “Anytime” and “One Last Cry” have frequently been on the set lists of concerts performed by Buffalo singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brian McKnight. Nominated for 16 Grammy Awards, McKnight has been an influential voice on the R&B scene for 35 years. He's joined by popular 1990s R&B group After 7, known for songs like “Ready or Not,” “One Night” and the newest single “Tomorrow Can Wait.”

Greater Niagara Ballet Company’s “Silver and Snow.” 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Grand Theater, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $10 (greaterniagaraballetcompany.org).

Industry ballet performers and Greater Niagara Ballet Company students collaborate in this classical show of “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” and “Les Patineurs" ("The Skating Party"). Professionals include Phil Wackerfuss, Dominic Giambra and Mary Poppagallo, a longtime GNBC soloist and principal dancer. For some food before the show, Fortuna’s Restaurant offers dining discounts all weekend for those with tickets, and The Starry Night Café hosts a special brunch buffet Sunday.

BPO Pops: Pops Goes Totally '80s. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $32 to $93 (bpo.org).

The music of Phil Collins, Rush and Michael Jackson are some of the highlights in this program of '80s sounds from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Pops series. The show also includes tracks from “Back to the Future” and “Ghostbusters,” and features Broadway vocalists Nicole Parker (“Wicked”) and Aaron Finley (“Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Rent”). Afterward, the BPO ‘80s Prom Party keeps the nostalgia alive with costume contests, a photo booth, themed snacks, spiked punch and music from Nerds Gone Wild for an additional $50.

"I'm Not a Comedian ... I'm Lenny Bruce." 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville. Tickets are $48 JCC members, $64 general admission (jccbuffalo.org). This event is for ages 17 and older.

This nationally touring one-man show written and performed by Ronnie Marmo (“Love and Bullets”) highlights the life of controversial comedian Lenny Bruce. The groundbreaking Bruce has been venerated throughout pop culture for his razor-sharp wit and passion for free speech, which led to numerous charges and arrests. His life was previously the subject of the 1974 biographical film “Lenny” starring Dustin Hoffman, and Bruce was portrayed in the Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." A conversation with Marmo, JCC Director of Performing Arts Adam Yellen and Spree editor Sabrina Kahwaty is from 10:15 to 10:55 a.m. Sunday, March 12 as part of the Jewish Day of Learning.

Holiday Valley Winter Carnival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at Holiday Valley, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville.

Holiday Valley encourages guests to don their favorite vintage ski attire for this year’s carnival that has the theme of “Retro Party." Activities include a ski patrol toboggan event, live music at Yodeler Lodge, Mardi Gras and costume parades, a “snowbar” and downhill races, along with some kids’ carnival attractions like face painting and scavenger hunts. Full schedule is online at holidayvalley.com.

Tempus Fugit, "Quartet for the End of Time.” 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave. Admission is $15 adults, $5 students (cash and check only).

The Friends of Vienna present the musical trio Tempus Fugit - pianist Michael Serio, violinist Shannon Reilly and clarinetist Michael Tumiel - in a concert featuring a piece composed by Olivier Messiaen while he was in a German prisoner of war camp for nine months. Also featuring cellist Jonathan Golove, the composition is equal parts slow and moving and flitting and unexpected. The program also includes Bela Bartók's playful “Contrasts.”

Live on Five. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Buffalo Arts Studio, 2495 Main St. Tickets are $25 general admission, $50 VIP, $20 online bidding only (buffaloartsstudio.org).

Artworks measuring 5 inches by 5 inches will be auctioned off at this annual live bidding party, starting at $25 with “bid now” limits of $250. Two galleries are filled with 500 pieces created by more than 200 local artists. Get drinks and enjoy live music while perusing the art. You also can see the artwork before the event at the gallery.

Art exhibit: Lucy Helton and Jason E Geistweidt, “QSL.” On display through Friday, April 21 at Rivalry Projects, 106 College St.

This collaborative exhibit by artists Lucy Helton and Jason E Geistweidt puts Buffalo’s lake-effect conditions and changing ice formations into a more global context. Using automated photography, radio-marine faxes and analog-data transmission, the exhibit evokes questions about the area’s significance in climate change and the relationship between humans and nature.

