BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

June 8-15, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Allentown Art Festival. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 along Delaware Avenue.

More than 200 clay artists, local business owners and photographers, among other artisans, will showcase their work at the 66th return of this beloved two-day festival highlighting community creativity. Shop the jewelry, paintings, creative crafts, mixed-media art, drawings, sculpture, glass, acrylic works and graphics. Stop off for some fried dough, wine or ice cream (or, all three) while you peruse.

Luminary Figures film screening: “Slapped Straight.” 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Capitol Theatre, 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls. Tickets are $15 (luminaryfigures.com).

After previously premiering their independent film “Slapped Straight” on April 22, local film and production company Luminary Figures - headed by David O. Anderson and Raynel T. Almonte - present an encore screening of this action comedy. "Slapped Straight" is about the competition of slap fighting in which participants repeatedly strike each other until they either give up or are knocked out. Its plot follows the “interesting” turn of events that ensues when a ride-share driver and slap fighter accidentally swap gym bags, with much of the movie filmed in Buffalo. The film runs for two hours and 15 minutes. A Q&A follows the film.

East Aurora Music Fest. Starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at various businesses throughout East Aurora. Wristbands are $20 presale, $30 day of (eamusicfest.com).

Walk around and enjoy a lineup of more than 40 bands performing everything from blues and classic rock to bluegrass and country at businesses and restaurants throughout East Aurora. Since its founding 10 years ago, this festival has raised nearly $1 million for local organizations, with this year's proceeds going toward the Aurora Players, South Wales Volunteer Fire Department, the Matthew Foster Foundation and others. Grab a bite from the food trucks or a beer while touring the performance circuit on foot.

Fairy Festival and Rose Show at the Botanical Gardens. Fairy Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rose Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Tickets are $15.50 adults, $14 seniors and students, $8.50 for ages 3 to 12, free for ages 2 and younger (buffalogardens.com).

These two events cater to fantasy and gardening lovers, respectively. Go on a magical scavenger hunt through the Botanical Gardens to see if you can find the fairies at the Fairy Festival, or shop for a flower crown of your own from Nickel City Floral. You can also learn about interesting plants and the Eastern Monarch Butterfly. Or, head over to the Rose Show at the Administration Building, where you’ll find more than 100 roses from the gardens of members of the Western New York Rose Society. Pick out some blooms for your own garden, or talk with the growers about questions and tips.

Hertel Alley Mural Fest. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 behind the businesses and buildings stretching between 1225 and 1301 Hertel Ave. Free.

With more than 130 murals plastered across Buffalo’s buildings, this art form has become a way to express community creativity and artistic resurgence. You’ll see new murals painted in real time while enjoying music and other arts activities. Murals will be replaced with new ones each year as an “evolving ode to WNY’s bustling arts scene,” reads Arts Services Inc.’s (ASI) website, one of the organizations presenting this event.

Food Truck Tuesdays. 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29 at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St. Free admission.

It doesn’t take too much to keep people from Buffalo happy, especially in the summer; just some live music and delicious food will do. This favorite summer tradition offers both. Dozens of food trucks including Lloyd Taco Truck, Polish Villa II and Tiny Thai will park at Larkin Square on a rotating basis, where you can picnic, have a drink and enjoy the live music.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.