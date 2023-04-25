BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

April 27-May 4, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Chris Kattan. 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 28; 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $22 to $42 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Head bobbing to Haddaway’s “What is Love?” alongside Will Ferrell and Jim Carrey in “Night at the Roxbury” may be one of the roles fan most associate with Kattan. But along with creating this and other memorable characters like half-monkey “Mr. Peepers,” Kattan has starred in films like mafia comedy “Corky Romano,” Malcolm D. Lee’s “Undercover Brother” and the ABC series “The Middle.” His eccentric, outrageous comedy style continues into his stand-up, as well, whether reminiscing about stories from "Saturday Night Live" or detailing an experience meeting Prince.

Gallery Josephine grand opening. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at The Show at Shea's Seneca, 2188 Seneca St.

Here's a chance to go inside "The Show" at Shea's Seneca in South Buffalo. This free grand opening of the Gallery Josephine will not only show off art, but the grand renovated space, as well. Elisabeth Samuels and Emily Tucker, locally based gallerists and founders of fine art consulting firm Resource:Art (R:A), have named the space in honor of the wife of the theater’s creator, Michael Shea. “Much like our gallery project Raft of Sanity on Buffalo’s West Side we feel especially excited to be part of a neighborhood on the rise,” Emily Tucker said in a press release. The gallery will feature a rotating exhibit of regional artists. Refreshments will be served at the opening and there will be a cash bar.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.” Various times from Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, May 7 at UB Center for the Arts Drama Theatre, 103 Center For The Arts, Amherst. Performances are 7:30 p.m. April 27-29 and May 5-6 and 2 p.m. April 29-30 and May 6-7. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 students and seniors (ticketmaster.com).

Putting the names of Rodgers & Hammerstein before "Cinderella" is an indicator of what version you will be seeing of this timeless fairy tale. For this production, you'll be treated to the familiar songs of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein like “Impossible/It's Possible” during Cinderella’s impressive costume change before the ball and the duet “Ten Minutes Ago” during her dance with the prince. Special events include a post-show meet-and-greet with Cinderella, The Prince and other cast members after all matinee performances (you can take photos). American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be provided for the performance at 2 p.m. May 6. The show’s runtime is about two hours and 15 minutes.

Tales from the Porch Extensions. Opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Buffalo Arts Studio, 2495 Main St., Suite 500. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Free.

This exhibit is a continuation of Get Fokus’d Productions’ 2019 and 2022 projects, which shared stories of the Buffalo community, and highlighted seven Black local leaders making a difference amid the May 14, 2022 Tops tragedy and pandemic aftermath. After a six-month apprenticeship with multimedia artist Aitina Fareed-Cooke, a group of emerging artists dubbed the “Fokus’d Kreatives,” including Isaac Fareed, Stephen Forman Jr., Tallulah Gordon, Kaitlyn Lowe and Mykiss Washington, responded to last years exhibit with works in film, video, sound engineering, photography, poetry, illustration and creative writing. This opening reception includes performances by Aitina Fareed-Cooke and “A.I. The Anomaly” at 6 p.m. and an artist talk with the Fokus’d Kreatives at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through June 2.

Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve reopening. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, June 11 at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve, 4050 North St., Blasdell. Admission is $15 for adults; $14 seniors, military and students; $12 children ages 3 to 17; free for members (penndixie.org).

Get digging when this popular area attraction reopens for the season on April 29. Collect and keep all the Devonian-period fossils (from about 419 million to 358 million years ago) you find in this 54-acre park, or take tours of the grounds staggered every half hour between 9:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. It's great for all ages and anyone who likes to dig in the dirt, but be sure to look down, too, since fossils can also be found right on top of the ground. The park will be open daily from June 12 through Sept. 4.

U.S. Air Force Band's Airmen of Note. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Buffalo State University, 1300 Elmwood Ave. and 7 p.m. Monday, May 1 at Williamsville South High School, 5950 Main St., Williamsville. Free.

Part of a week-long tour to New York and Pennsylvania, these concerts from the U.S. Air Force’s jazz ensemble honor the service of airmen in the past and present, and military members around the world. Airmen of Note is stationed in Washington, D.C. and is one of six ensembles within the Air Force. “Performing live and meeting communities around the country is a regular highlight of our mission, and we look forward to sharing America’s original music with people in each city,” said Flight Chief CMSgt Brian Macdonald.

