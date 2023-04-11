BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

April 13-20, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Adam Sandler. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza. Tickets start at $85 (ticketmaster.com).

Few stand-up comedians have walked the line of music and comedy quite like Sandler. But his “Thanksgiving Song” and “Lunchlady Land” of the past have now evolved into 12-minute songs about bulldogs in Halloween costumes and cracks about listening to his daughters’ piano attempts at “Bohemian Rhapsody,” reads a review in Variety. (We’re guessing you had to be there.) Still, the nearly two-hour-long set is filled with the same characteristic, oft-crude observational humor audiences remember from back in his "Saturday Night Live" days. This Buffalo date was only announced last month after high demand led to the addition of seven shows to his tour.

Bruce Campbell’s “Bruce-O-Rama.” 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $45 general admission (afterdarkpresents.com).

Bruce Campbell's loyal fan base, developed from his multiple appearances as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" horror franchise and his seven years as Sam Axe on the USA hit spy series "Burn Notice," will have much to enjoy at this two-part event. It opens with the audience trivia contest "Last Fan Standing" - what Campbell calls a "game show for geeks" - that he'll host along with Steve Sellery. Then Campbell will introduce one of his "old and golden movies" which will then be shown. Could it be related to the April 21 opening of "Evil Dead Rise?" We'll find out.

Steelband Festival. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Batavia City Center, 102 Main St., Batavia. Admission is a $5 suggested donation.

Bands such as the Lancaster High School Carnival Kids Steel Orchestra, Rochester Institute of Technology’s Tiger Steel and the Steel Alchemy Community Steelband will perform a concert featuring this brassy instrument that gives a tropical feel to whatever piece it’s used in. The event begins with a presentation, “Pan in Trinidad,” from Rochester pan player and band leader Alfred St. John, who witnessed the instrument’s first few decades of growth in the 1940s through ‘60s during his upbringing in Trinidad.

Girls Just Want to Have Fun. 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at The Cave, 71 Military Ave. Tickets are $20 (thecavebuffalo.com).

This all-women lineup of nine bands from a variety of musical genres celebrates female musicians across Buffalo. Performers like Blaise Mercedes, Jamie Sunshine and Kate Clark will bring impressive powerhouse vocals, percussion and a mix of “old-school and new-school” music respectively. The first of these shows in February 2022 nearly sold out.

“Bluey’s Big Play.” 6 p.m. Friday, April 14; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 650 Main St. Tickets are $36 to $70 (ticketmaster.com).

This Australian children’s cartoon has been around since 2018 and features the lovable characters of 6-year-old Blue Heeler puppy Bluey and little sister Bingo who are always involved in some creative game, and imperfect but empathetic parents Bandit and Chilli. The Emmy award-winning series is relatable and full of beautiful animation, calming music and wholesome plotlines. Several of these themes are also found in this 50-minute stage show, the first theatrical adaptation of the series that follows Bluey and Bingo stealing their dad’s phone so he’ll play with them instead.

Max Valdés Conducts at the BPO. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $32 to $101 (bpo.org).

Former Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Maximiano Valdés returns for an eclectic program featuring cellist Sterling Elliott. The first piece, Angélica Negrón’s “Me he perdido,” is slow to build into an unique percussion performance, which Negrón often created by using robotics and toys. Following is Camille Saint-Saëns’ impressive and flitting Cello Concerto, and Anton Bruckner’s four-movement Symphony No. 6 in A major. Aside from conducting at the BPO, Valdés has also worked as an international guest conductor across Europe and South America, an opera conductor in Europe and distinguished professor of musicology at the University of Puerto Rico.

