Blake Shelton recently announced his impending retirement from NBC’s “The Voice,” where he’s served as a superstar coach for vocalizing hopefuls for 12 years and 23 seasons.

Why give up such a high-profile and lucrative gig? It seems that Shelton wanted to get back to the reason we heard of him in the first place – his proclivity for writing modern country tunes that all but unfailingly end up being mega-hits.

Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” arrives in Buffalo on March 25, where it will take its final curtain call after kicking off in Lincoln, Neb., in mid-February. The tour is both a belated promotional run for his 2021 release “Body Language” and a reaffirmation of Shelton’s roots as a road-ready country dance hall entertainer and journeyman songwriter.

The details

Who: Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean

Where: KeyBank Center

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7.

If you are going: All bags, backpacks and purses are prohibited. Clutches no larger than 4 inches by 6 inches by 1.5 inches are permitted; exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags after a security screening.

The tour

Shelton arranged “The Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” as a thematic trip down memory lane, with plenty of stops in neon-lit speakeasies along the way. The stage is laid out to resemble a barroom, and at each show, Shelton plucks a few lucky fans from the crowd, offering them a barstool on the stage, from which vantage point they can toss back a few shots and grab a gander of the man and his band. Stage prop signs, akin to those adorning the windows of neighborhood dive bars, flash “whiskey,” “beer” and “honky tonk,” just in case anyone is slow to pick up on the message. All of this is meant to be a nod over Shelton’s shoulder, toward his days as a whiskey-soaked troubadour and country barroom balladeer.

The opening acts

Shelton reprised his role as coach and mentor by plucking contemporary country up-and-comers Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean from their relative obscurity and placing them before his loyal fan base, so get there on time to see these opening sets. Pearce grabbed a Best Country Duo/Group Performance trophy at the recent Grammy Awards, for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” a duet with Ashley McBryde. Shelton is intensifying the spotlight on Pearce during this tour, bringing her on stage to duet with him on “Lonely Tonight,” a set piece noted by many critics who have reviewed shows as a highlight of the evening. In 2021, Jackson Dean signed to record label/publisher/management outfit Big Machine Records – Taylor Swift’s first home – and charted with his first single, “Don’t Come Lookin’ ” in 2022. The song was granted extended life when it was used in an episode of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” topping the country charts in December of 2022.

Buffalo history

Shelton last appeared in Buffalo in 2019, during a sold-out stop at KeyBank Center on his “Friends & Heroes Tour.” Since making his debut as a relative unknown at the University at Buffalo's Center for the Arts in 2007, and at the 2009 WYRK Taste of Country at Dunn Tire Park (now Sahlen Field), Shelton has made Buffalo a part of every major tour. He performed at Darien Lake in 2011 and 2014, the Erie County Fair in 2012 and graduated to arena shows at KeyBank Center (then First Niagara Center) in 2016 and 2019.