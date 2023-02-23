Comedy, tributes and a musical actor are some of the new events announced this week.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Darkside 50 Tour. 7 p.m. June 28 in the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. General admission tickets (carry-in chairs, blankets allowed), $19; reserved seats and front of stage (standing only) are $39 (ticketmaster.com). Prices increase $5 the week of the show.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters. 7:30 p.m. June 26 at the Rec Room, 79 W. Chippewa St. Tickets are $35 advance, $40 day of show and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 (afterdarkpresents.com, 716-893-2900 and at the box office, 630 Elmwood Ave.).

Cobblestone Live. July 14-15 in the Cobblestone District downtown. The following acts have been announced for the previously announced festival: Andy Grammer, Twiddle, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Jukebox The Ghost, Cooper Alan, Doom Flamingo, The Beaches, Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute), Lespecial, Eric Hutchinson, Little Stranger, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Funktional Flow, Workingman's Dead, Dreamville (Tom Petty tribute) featuring Leroy Townes Band, Fernway, Space Junk plus SE2 Silent Disco. Early bird tickets are now on sale. Cost for a two-day admission is $90; a single-day ticket is $50; VIP tickets are $250 for two days or $150 for a single day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Debbie Gibson. 8 p.m. May 25-26 in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $55 and go on sale noon Feb. 24 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

Fairytale of Buffalo NY: Tribute to the Pogues. The Buffalo Music Coalition. With McCarthyizm, Crikwater, Yellow Jack and Captain Tom and the Hooligans. 9 p.m. March 10 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 day of event.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. With S.G. Goodman. 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Artpark Mainstage Theater. Tickets start at $99.50 for the general admission pit (standing) and $45 for reserved seats and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 (ticketmaster.com).

Richard Thompson. 7 p.m. May 14 in the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 (etix.com). This solo acoustic concert is a seated show, first come, first served.

Robert Klein. 8 p.m. May 19-20 in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets for the 18-and-older show start at $35 and go on sale at noon Feb. 24 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

Umphrey’s McGee. 7 p.m. June 29 in the Town Ballroom. Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 (etix.com).