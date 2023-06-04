ATLANTA – Twenty-five years ago, Bill Diggins flew here for a series of pitch meetings. His first lunch was with Rozonda Thomas – better known as Chilli, the “C” in the iconic music trio TLC.

Sitting in a trendy organic restaurant called R. Thomas Deluxe Grill, Diggins showed Chilli a binder full of research and proposals designed to lift TLC out of bankruptcy. The group had global smash hits like “Waterfalls” but was buried in bad business deals. They had parted ways with their management and were looking for someone new.

Diggins, who grew up in South Buffalo and later established himself as a music manager in New York and Los Angeles, wanted the job. The group needed a manager who was equal parts relentless and strategic, someone who balanced risk with creativity and produced results. Diggins, who graduated from Stella Niagara and moved to Los Angeles with no college degree, felt he could deliver. In Southern California, he first became wealthy selling welding rods, buying a home in Bel Air by his early 20s, and soon after parlayed his connections into becoming a music manager for the likes of Bjork, Billy Idol and Johnny Rotten.

Now, he was promising to turn TLC into a revenue-generating enterprise, with clear and transparent business operations. He promised to make Chilli, Tionne (“T-Boz”) Watkins and Lisa (“Left Eye”) Lopes millionaires.

That was the planned part of the pitch. But then Diggins turned spontaneous.

“I got caught up in the moment and said, ‘I’ll move to Atlanta,’ ” Diggins recalled in an interview last week. “I think that was what closed the deal.”

It sure helped. Chilli called T-Boz and Left Eye, telling them, “This is the one.”

That began a lucrative and resilient partnership that has endured tragedy – Lopes died in an April 2002 car crash – and transformed them into family. “My 7-year-old calls him ‘Uncle Billy,’” Watkins said.

The story of the group, including the behind-the-scenes role of Diggins, is being told in the documentary “TLC Forever,” now showing on Lifetime and A&E. Diggins, now a one-third business partner in TLC, is featured throughout the film.

In a series of separate interviews over the last several days, Diggins, Thomas and Watkins reflected on their relationship and what is still to come. Excerpts from the conversations are presented here, edited lightly for clarity:

Diggins, on his initial meetings with the group: I came into Atlanta with a pitch proposal book and showed them where we could make the revenues. When I met them, I fell in love with them almost instantly. I got caught up in the moment. Halfway through the pitch, I actually threw the book in the garbage and said, “You know what?’ A lot of people could put these books together, but I'm going to move to Atlanta. That's how much I'm committed to this.” My wife at the time was in the meeting and looked at me a little funny.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas: We had met with a lot of managers, some big names. I’m never impressed with stuff like that. He stood out because of how his mind works about business.

Diggins: I realized in the meeting that they needed so much organizational structure and financial structure, that I had to be there all the time to be able to show them spreadsheets, to be able to talk to them about personnel that I needed to fire. I needed to be able to spend a lot of time with them personally so that they would trust me.

Diggins brought a corporate-like structure to TLC, holding mandatory weekly meetings with the group to review strategies, goals, projects and finances. He organized their business into revenue-generating verticals, including touring, publishing, merchandising and television. He created a project management tool and system for setting and tracking measurable goals. Diggins also implemented an accounting system that required approval for all expenses, and written work statements that tightly managed the expectations and scope of duties for independent contractors and vendors.

Diggins: I tried to make it fun for them by building in financial rewards that were given with the success of our milestones. I taught them how to be responsible as owners of their businesses and why it was important to understand how the business is run and how the money is controlled.

Thomas: It was almost like taking a class with him. He’s all about having your business right.

Diggins: I made them more money in the first six months of managing them than they had made in their whole career combined. I made them multimillionaires. They weren’t millionaires at the point of my coming into their world.

TLC’s newfound approach to the music business and an ongoing stream of hits – including 1999’s “No Scrubs” – set up the group for long-term success. But when Lopes died in an April 2002 car crash in Honduras, the importance of work diminished.

Thomas: After Lisa passed, we never looked at it like it was over. It was to everybody else. But me, Bill and Tionne, we never looked at it like that. We just needed some time to grieve.

Diggins: The money just really stopped. They had enough money to live a nice life by that point and didn’t really focus on TLC. They focused on family.

In the years following Lopes’ death, Diggins began working in the tech industry, founding a company and later selling it. His ties with Thomas and Watkins stayed strong, personally and professionally: They produced a reality television show, and later, a talk show that was scrapped when Watkins, who was already battling sickle cell anemia, learned she would need surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins: Life isn’t perfect. Life just happens. You have to roll with the punches when you’re thrown a curve ball. We’re pretty good at that, and we get tighter and even closer and do what we have to do.

As Watkins recuperated and healed, the prospects of TLC potentially making a comeback seemed more plausible. Watkins wasn’t sure whether she wanted it; a series of in-depth, heartfelt conversations with Diggins helped her realize she did.

Watkins: I was the one who was the holdup. I was going through so much stuff. But sometimes people can see stuff in you that you can’t see in yourself. We would have long-distance talks about life and my career and the things he still knew I possessed and had inside of me. It makes you think: “He might be right. Let me explore this.”

Diggins: I started becoming very concerned for their financial health. I was very close; they really were family by that point. I looked to the future, and it didn't look very good to me. I told them that I was really concerned about what life was going to be like in their 60s if we didn't go out and drive a lot more revenue.

Ultimately, TLC was ready to re-enter the public. But the industry wasn’t buying in – yet.

Diggins: By the time we got around to making a decision that yes, we will pursue having a career with TLC as the new TLC with just Tionne and Chilli, the industry had pretty much decided that TLC wasn't a viable entity to invest in. I couldn't get deals from promoters, from record companies. Nobody was interested.

Watkins: When people thought we couldn’t do it again, we had to show them that TLC still had staying power. We just had to find a new normal.

Diggins: I was getting really nervous. We were now, at that point, almost 12 years after Lisa’s death. I needed a big anchor to pivot this perception that TLC still wasn’t a superstar group. It was getting, in my mind, to where if we didn’t do something drastic it was going to be too late to come back for TLC. This was our last chance.

Thomas had been starring in a VH1 reality show – “What Chilli Wants” – in 2010-11. The show, which was produced by Diggins, focused on her search for romance. Chilli didn’t want to do a third season, but she and Diggins pitched another idea to VH1: Developing a biopic.

Thomas: I told (VH1 executives) that I always wanted to tell the TLC story. That was my dream. The timing was just right.

The network’s executives quickly bought into the idea. “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” was the most-watched cable movie for adults in 2013. The success of the movie – which was performed by actors, not the members – provided a catalyst for launching the group back into the zeitgeist.

During promotions for the movie, TLC was one of the headline artists in VH1’s “Super Bowl Blitz” special. They performed live from New York City’s Beacon Theatre – their first U.S. performance in a dozen years.

Diggins: We were quite nervous about it, but it ended up turning out to be a phenomenal performance. That was the show when we knew we could come back, and have the new TLC, with just Tionne and Chilli.

It was time for Diggins to draw up another plan. With TLC back in the public eye, the offers for performances were starting to come in, but the money was “horrible,” he recalled. Diggins selected events that would put TLC in front of large audiences, which would have a double benefit.

Diggins: We would build their confidence back, and show everybody that this new version of TLC was very viable, and audiences love the performance.

The plan, combined with lots of patience, worked. TLC received an offer from New Kids on the Block to join them on their 2015 tour. Diggins had hired a company to research TLC’s core audience – at the time, it was women from their mid-20s to 40s – and this would put the group in front of those fans inside sold-out arenas. That nightly exposure, combined with the juice from the VH1 movie, could fully reestablish TLC.

Diggins: We sold out two Madison Square Garden (shows). I brought (famed music executive) L.A. Reid to the show. He’s a friend, but he’s also very direct if it was something he didn’t like. He loved the show, and that meant a lot to me. Somebody that I respected told me, "This show is great." That was when I knew we could really start to turn this around.

TLC continued touring and worked on a new album, their first since Lopes’ death. “American Gold” was released by the group’s own record label and funded by a $430,000 Kickstarter campaign, which more than doubled the original goal.

Diggins: The further away I get from it, the more I realize how hard that was. I understand why people said it was impossible for TLC to come back. So I never really held any anger against the fact that nobody believed in them, because I realized it was just a daunting, impossible task in everybody's minds: How are you going to do this without a key member of the group?

TLC has never replaced Lopes, whose voice still rings out in their concerts. During their performance of “Waterfalls,” for example, Lopes’ unmistakable rap lines are played over a funky instrumental beat. The intertwined experiences of the decade have brought the remaining members – which includes Diggins as a shareholder in the business – deeply close. That’s immediately noticeable in “TLC Forever” as Diggins is shown on camera sitting in a movie theater with Watkins and Thomas, watching old video clips and reliving their lives together.

Thomas, on TLC’s relationship with Diggins: We’re business partners, but we’re family, and it all works. We trust him. He trusts us. We’re just so blessed to have each other.

Watkins: Through the documentary, or anything that lets you look back, you go, “We’ve been through a lot together.” We’ve been through births, deaths, divorces. Real, strong life situations. If it’s meant to be, you can’t help but to grow stronger and closer. Your bond grows the more you go through together.

Diggins is still working the plan. As the documentary premieres this weekend, TLC is on the front end of its six-week “Hot Summer Nights” tour and has a musical in development in London that Diggins hopes “will last for decades by showing the sisterhood, the strength and courage, the tragedy and triumph of TLC.”

The group has drawn stadium-sized crowds overseas, performing in front of 45,000 people both in Sydney, Australia and at the Glastonbury Festival in England. With more than 65 million albums sold worldwide, TLC is widely acknowledged as the best-selling American female group of all time. That has Diggins focused on legacy: Not just financial, but cultural.

Diggins: I believe TLC will be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and will be receiving many lifetime achievement awards. The next four years will solidify their legacy as the greatest female group of all time.