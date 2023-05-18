The popular Beatles Rooftop Tribute Concert returns to Larkinville.

The show, from 6 to 9 p.m. July 13 on the rooftop of Hydraulic Hearth (716 Swan St.), will feature the BlackRock Beatles in a concert that recalls the original band's legendary 1969 show on a London roof that would be its final public performance.

Tickets are $12 and go on sale at noon May 22 (eventbrite.com, larkinsquare.com). Tickets are needed for the entire concert area that includes Hydraulic Hearth, Larkin Square and the closed street between. There will be food trucks and a cash-only bar in Larkin Square (credit cards will be accepted at Hydraulic Hearth). In case of inclement weather, the event has a rain date of Sept. 6.

Here are the other events announced this week:

Stevie Nicks. Oct. 4 at KeyBank Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 19 (livenation.com).

Erie County Fair. Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. ATV Big Air Tour, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 16; free with gate admission. Ultimate Night of Destruction, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; general admission, $25; reserved box seating, $32. World’s Largest Demolition Derby, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 20; reserved seats for grandstand and general admission bleachers are $25; reserved box seating, $35. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on June 9 (ecfair.org).

Bill Burr. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ontario. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 19 (ticketmaster.ca).

Paul Anka. 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ontario. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 19 (ticketmaster.ca).