Batavia Downs announces lineup for Rockin the Downs summer concert series

Don Felder

Don Felder returns to perform at the "Rockin the Downs" summer concert series at Batavia Downs.

Returning favorites Don Felder, Get the Led Out and the Marshall Tucker Band are among the performers announced for "Rockin the Downs" summer concert series at Batavia Downs (8315 Park Road, Batavia).

This is the sixth year for the event that is held rain or shine outside on the racetrack.

Here is the schedule:

June 23: Almost Queen, a tribute to the band Queen.

June 30, Get the Led Out, a tribute to Led Zeppelin.

July 7: Craig Morgan, country music star makes his Batavia Downs debut. With Drake White.

July 14: Skid Row, heavy metal rock veterans.

July 21: The Marshall Tucker Band, Southern rock music legends.

July 28: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone plus the Grass Roots. Great pop music from the 1960s.

Aug. 4: Don Felder, former lead guitarist of the Eagles and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Aug. 11: Mike DelGuidice and the Big Shot Horns will perform music of Billy Joel among other classic rock hits.  DelGuidice is currently touring with Joel.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $30 for VIP, $60 for premium and $75 for front-row seats. General admission tickets purchased online by Feb. 8 are $10. Season passes are $100 for general admission; $200 for VIP, $400 for premium. Each ticket comes with $10 in Free Play that can be used at any of the more than 900 gaming machines at Batavia Downs Gaming on the day of the show. To buy tickets or find more info, visit bataviaconcerts.com.

