Batavia Downs announces 2022 Rockin' at the Downs concert series

Southern rock, ’60s pop and ’70s classics are among the musical sounds that will be heard during the fifth Rockin’ the Downs concert series at Batavia Downs.
The outdoor performances take place on the racetrack for 10 consecutive Fridays starting June 17 through Aug. 19.
Here’s the schedule:
June 17: Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas. A doubleheader of ’70s rock is headlined by DeCarlo, lead singer of the band Boston since 2007, who will perform some of the group’s greatest hits. Opening the show is Cardenas, a finalist from “American Idol” Season 6, who will sing a full set of music by Journey.
June 24: Finger Eleven. The Juno Award-winning Canadian alt-rock band will perform hits like “Paralyzer,” “One Thing” and “Quicksand.”
July 1: Get the Led Out. Together for nearly 20 years, this Led Zeppelin tribute band is dedicated to painstakingly re-creating the music of the classic rock act.
July 8: Theory. You know this Canadian hard rock band from its full name of Theory of a Deadman and such No. 1 hits as “Bad Girlfriend,” “Lowlife” and “Rx (Medicate).”
July 15: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone plus the Grass Roots. A double dose of pure pop joy from the 1960s with these popular acts.
July 22: Molly Hatchet. For nearly 50 years and through numerous lineup changes, the name Molly Hatchet has been synonymous with Southern rock thanks to such hits as “Flirtin’ with Disaster.” Opening is another Southern rock act, Blackfoot.
July 29: 38 Special. A second concert of Southern rock showcases this popular band that had such Top 40 hits as “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.”
Aug. 5: The Machine. Often called America’s top Pink Floyd show, the band returns to Batavia Downs where it drew one of the largest crowds of the summer last year.
Aug. 12: Mike DelGuidice. A touring member of Billy Joel’s band, DelGuidice will bring some of Joel’s hits, along with his original work in concert.
Aug. 19: Dire Straits Experience. Former Dire Straits member Chris White leads this act in paying homage to the hit-making British group.
Info
Batavia Downs is located at 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Concerts are held rain or shine. Tickets for all concerts are available at bataviaconcerts.com.
Cost is $15 for general admission, $30 for VIP, $50 for Premium. New for 2022 are a limited number of tickets guaranteeing a front row spot for $75.