Batavia Downs announces 2022 Rockin' at the Downs concert series

Southern rock, ’60s pop and ’70s classics are among the musical sounds that will be heard during the fifth Rockin’ the Downs concert series at Batavia Downs.

The outdoor performances take place on the racetrack for 10 consecutive Fridays starting June 17 through Aug. 19.

Here’s the schedule:

June 17: Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas. A doubleheader of ’70s rock is headlined by DeCarlo, lead singer of the band Boston since 2007, who will perform some of the group’s greatest hits. Opening the show is Cardenas, a finalist from “American Idol” Season 6, who will sing a full set of music by Journey.

June 24: Finger Eleven. The Juno Award-winning Canadian alt-rock band will perform hits like “Paralyzer,” “One Thing” and “Quicksand.”

July 1: Get the Led Out. Together for nearly 20 years, this Led Zeppelin tribute band is dedicated to painstakingly re-creating the music of the classic rock act.

July 8: Theory. You know this Canadian hard rock band from its full name of Theory of a Deadman and such No. 1 hits as “Bad Girlfriend,” “Lowlife” and “Rx (Medicate).”