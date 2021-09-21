As concerts move indoors, it's a fall feast for live music fans

As the live music scene moves, if all goes according to plan, the fall will offer a full palette of delights for music aficionados.

Though many major touring artists have opted not to kick off their road jaunts until the winter of this year or the spring of next, larger concert clubs have been eager to fill the gap.

Prominent among them is the Town Ballroom, which closed its doors in March of 2020 and remained dark through the summer of 2021, even as protocols loosened and many among the venue’s peer group reopened. Owners Artie Kwitchoff and Donny Kutzbach of Funtime Presents have booked a full itinerary through the remainder of the year, including a pair of multiple-night runs by artists with long histories at the venue.

The reopening of the Tralf Music Hall is also big news on the regional live music front. The Tralf is up and running, and plans for a full-scale renovation and expansion are already moving along.