As concert industry attempts to ramp up, questions remain

Dave Taylor of Empire State Concerts is preparing for his second straight summer without a full schedule of concerts and club shows. In his view, the likelihood of 100% capacity concerts returning by the fall of this year is not high.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“The talk that I’m hearing in the concert industry is that certain companies are trying to appease their stockholders by showing revenue,” Taylor said. “This is one way to do that. I get it, but you’re asking people who could very well be in a state of significant financial stress – and entering a deeper one, when unemployment extension benefits run out in September – to invest their money in a show that just is not likely to happen on the date they think they’re purchasing the ticket for. You’re tying up people’s money during a pandemic, when money is scarce.

“It seems a lot to ask people to believe it when they’re told, ‘Trust us – this will happen. But if it doesn’t, just hold on to your tickets and you’ll get to enjoy it when it does happen.’ That’s a big ask right now.”

So what might be a more prudent and fair course of action for a concert promoter?