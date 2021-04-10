As concert industry attempts to ramp up, questions remain

Earlier this week, country star Eric Church announced a lengthy tour set to kick off in the fall that includes a Sept. 25 stop at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
“I just want to play shows,” Church said in a news release announcing the tour. “Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”
Perhaps the biggest question concerning the Church announcement is the likelihood of it taking place in the manner in which it is being advertised. On May 7, when tickets go on sale to the general public, the artist, the venue and the promoter, Live Nation, will all be banking on state protocols allowing 100% capacity by September. They’re asking ticket buyers to believe the same.
"Tickets will be sold at full capacity for the Eric Church show in Buffalo,” said Fielding Logan, head of touring at Q Prime South, Eric Church’s management company. “While we believe it is unlikely, if there are limits in place when the show rolls around, we will reschedule to a date when the show can be put on safely at full capacity.”
The decimated music industry is still in the early days of imagining its full-scale rebirth. From major arenas to smaller theaters, clubs, outdoor spaces and concert halls, the hoped-for end game is the same – the return of full-capacity shows. All are taking that leap of faith, in various ways.
“All of our shows that are currently on sale are at full capacity,” Riviera Theatre Executive Director David Fillenwarth said. “We’re asking patrons to be flexible in case there are still capacity restrictions in place at the time of the show.
“Our targeted weekend to open is June 25 with the mindset that vaccinations should be available in full force. We need to get people thinking about concerts again. We look forward to bringing music back into all our lives.”
Obstacles remain, however, among them the spread of virus variants, portions of the population averse to vaccination, and the possibility of a lingering fear of mass gatherings.
“With regards to the Eric Church date, some might feel that a full-capacity indoor arena in early fall does feel a little optimistic,” Artpark president Sonia Kozlova Clark said.
“However, many in the industry are feeling that by late summer and early fall, a return to something closer to normal is feasible, given current progress. We also have to remember how utterly devastating the pandemic has been to the live arts and entertainment industry, so we can't blame artists for wanting and needing to get back out in front of their fans.”
A big ask
Dave Taylor of Empire State Concerts is preparing for his second straight summer without a full schedule of concerts and club shows. In his view, the likelihood of 100% capacity concerts returning by the fall of this year is not high.
Support Local Journalism
“The talk that I’m hearing in the concert industry is that certain companies are trying to appease their stockholders by showing revenue,” Taylor said. “This is one way to do that. I get it, but you’re asking people who could very well be in a state of significant financial stress – and entering a deeper one, when unemployment extension benefits run out in September – to invest their money in a show that just is not likely to happen on the date they think they’re purchasing the ticket for. You’re tying up people’s money during a pandemic, when money is scarce.
“It seems a lot to ask people to believe it when they’re told, ‘Trust us – this will happen. But if it doesn’t, just hold on to your tickets and you’ll get to enjoy it when it does happen.’ That’s a big ask right now.”
So what might be a more prudent and fair course of action for a concert promoter?
“Maybe announce the shows, but don’t sell the tickets until you know what kind of capacity you’re selling for,” Taylor said. “Especially in New York State – you’re selling tickets for something that, as of right now, you know you can’t do.”
Taylor has dealt with the conundrum firsthand. He’s booked a show for the fall at an area concert club, but is conflicted about how to proceed in terms of ticket sales.
“Maybe the arena or the theaters will be at 50% capacity in the fall, because you can do some separation,” he said. “But general admission? I just don’t see it yet.”
Practical concerns
Though some artists are likely to join in on the attempt to jumpstart the concert economy by proceeding as if full-capacity shows this fall are a sure thing, others are already moving their road jaunts to the spring and summer of 2022.
Days after the Church tour announcement, Rage Against the Machine postponed its tour for the second time during the pandemic. The band’s KeyBank Center gig with Run the Jewels has now been bumped to July 25, 2022. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new one, and refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days.
We can reasonably expect more announcements in the coming weeks. Some summer concerts at Artpark, for example, have already moved to 2022, including Tedeschi Trucks Band, said Vice President of Concerts & Marketing Dave Wedekindt. “These are large tours with multiple bands and the logistics are too challenging, nor does the financial model work with performing to greatly reduced capacities, not to mention the varying restrictions from state to state,” he said.
Artpark is offering ticket holders several options: retain tickets for next year, obtain a refund, or convert tickets to a tax-deductible donation to assist the nonprofit work of Artpark & Company.
In the meantime, the Artpark team is preparing a summer schedule based not on wishful thinking, but rather, on practical realities.
“We're planning to resume concerts in the amphitheater this summer,” Wedekindt said. “We've adjusted capacity to be in line with current guidance and have already confirmed several great bands able to travel ‘leaner,’ that will work with that space and capacity. Should capacities be permitted to increase and demand dictates over the course of the summer, we will make more tickets available, with the artists benefiting in the additional revenues.”
Another venue planning on presenting shows and selling tickets based on reduced capacities is Batavia Downs, where the "Rockin' the Downs" series will follow a socially distanced, reduced-capacity model employing pods, where attendees will only mix directly with their immediate circle.
These models are not necessarily in line with many major tours that will roll through states where restrictions widely vary. The philosophy behind those tours seems to be “100% capacity, or nothing.” Empire State Concerts' Taylor, for one, feels we are still a long way from a return to normal for the crowd business.