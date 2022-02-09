As accolades rise, Billie Eilish stays down-to-earth with her fans

At age 13, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell was like any other teenager growing up in Los Angeles. Then she uploaded an amateur version of her song “Ocean Eyes” to Soundcloud, only intending for it to reach the ears of her dance teacher and her life changed.
Seven years later, Billie Eilish has a No. 1 album, seven Grammy awards and 99.5 million Instagram followers. She is the youngest artist to record a James Bond theme, "No Time to Die," which just received an Oscar nomination for best original song.
What makes Eilish, who makes her Buffalo concert debut at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in KeyBank Center, so special?
“Her music. Her persona,” said Kiss 98.5 Program Director Sue O’Neil. “She makes eye contact with her fans, and she cuts through by simply being herself. It’s a gift.”
Eilish is at the forefront of a group of young women currently occupying a large amount of real estate in pop music including Willow Smith, who is opening the Eilish concert, and Dua Lipa, who will be at KeyBank Center on March 5.
She records, writes and performs all of her music, including that Bond theme, alongside her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, who is also her producer. This partnership allows for a safe space outside of major label influence, as the siblings have an honest and creative freedom that is more likely to be breached when working with a stranger.
At 20, she is the first person born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 single. It’s clear when listening to Eilish’s 2017 debut EP “don’t smile at me” that her voice has matured. Her signature crystal-clear soprano voice, along with her production style, has an alluring, whispery quality that attracts new listeners, old and young.
Elton John is one of them. “Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often,” he told listeners on his Beats 1 radio show in 2019.
Eilish’s youth cannot be separated from her music. It weaves in and out of her lyrical content seamlessly, whether in the form of disassociation from past selves or through a fresh reflection on life’s many firsts.
Two of her recent songs that shed light on the treacherous terrain of growing up are “Getting Older” and “my future,” both from 2021’s "Happier Than Ever."
Support Local Journalism
On “Getting Older,” Eilish grapples with character flaws and doubts of what is to come. “Things I’m longing for/ Someday I’ll be bored of,” she sings. On “my future,” Eilish rejects the notion of needing another part to make a whole, asking “Know I’m supposed to be unhappy/ Without someone/ But aren’t I someone?”
Like most celebrities who are shoved under the public eye at a young age, one wonders if Eilish would have still made some immature mistakes if given the time to develop traditionally. She has been scrutinized for mouthing an Asian slur while lip-syncing, and for wearing characteristically Black fashion and using “Black slang.”
Eilish’s musical growth is evident as she continues to mix and match the many subgenres of pop music. It also reflects her coming into her own as an adult, rather than a child treading the perilous waters of mainstream media.
There's a tangible shift evident when listening to two songs: “when the party’s over,” from her first full-length album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" and “Happier Than Ever,” one of her most streamed songs from the album of the same name. She veers from a passive observer in her own relationships to one who is reclaiming her sense of self while refusing to succumb to self-hatred or shame.
Eilish’s visual presentations also reflect this change.
In the “when the party’s over” music video, Eilish droops the lids of her signature sanpaku eyes as black liquid oozes from the sockets, implying victimization. Her voice drips with sorrow and maintains a hushed tone, almost as if she is being told to keep quiet as she utters the chorus, “And I could lie, say I like it like, like it like that.”
“Happier Than Ever,” however, displays a culmination of Eilish’s strengths, split into two parts in the song. It starts out as an acoustic number that sounds like a voicemail lullaby to an ex-lover. She sings in a lower register, a perfect example of the intimacy Eilish’s hauntingly delicate voice can create with the listener.
The second part of the song becomes electric as Eilish can be seen in a music video shouting cathartic confessions of her neglected relationship from a rooftop, her voice layered in production to imply all the screams she wishes she could muster at once. “I could talk about every time you showed up on time,” she cries out, “But I’d have an empty line, ‘cause you never did.”
Her maturity is especially evident in the positive message of her song "my future," as she sings "I’m in love/ With my future/Can’t wait to meet her.”
Judging by her success at only 20, it seems her fans and critics can't wait to meet the future Eilish, too.
Concert preview
Billie Eilish with Willow
7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at KeyBank Center. For updated ticket information, visit keybankcenter.com or livenation.com.