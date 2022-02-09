As accolades rise, Billie Eilish stays down-to-earth with her fans

At 20, she is the first person born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 single. It’s clear when listening to Eilish’s 2017 debut EP “don’t smile at me” that her voice has matured. Her signature crystal-clear soprano voice, along with her production style, has an alluring, whispery quality that attracts new listeners, old and young.

Elton John is one of them. “Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often,” he told listeners on his Beats 1 radio show in 2019.

Eilish’s youth cannot be separated from her music. It weaves in and out of her lyrical content seamlessly, whether in the form of disassociation from past selves or through a fresh reflection on life’s many firsts.

Two of her recent songs that shed light on the treacherous terrain of growing up are “Getting Older” and “my future,” both from 2021’s "Happier Than Ever."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On “Getting Older,” Eilish grapples with character flaws and doubts of what is to come. “Things I’m longing for/ Someday I’ll be bored of,” she sings. On “my future,” Eilish rejects the notion of needing another part to make a whole, asking “Know I’m supposed to be unhappy/ Without someone/ But aren’t I someone?”