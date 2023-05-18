Music fans will again be able to see concerts in the picturesque setting of Artpark in Lewiston where concerts will be held in two venues as well as throughout the park in special programming.

The Artpark season opens with a concert by the Avett Brothers on May 21 inside its Mainstage Theater, one of two primary ticketed concert venues. So far, more than 20 major concerts have been announced between the Mainstage Theater, which includes indoor seating and a lawn area, and the Amphitheater that offers a mix of outdoor ticket options against the backdrop of the Niagara River Gorge.

Concerts are listed with time, venue, ticket prices and seating options including information on such topics as whether the show has reserved seating, standing-room only and will allow carry-in chairs or blankets. Tickets are through ticketmaster.com and the Artpark box office. For information on the concerts as well as the full artistic schedule planned throughout the season at Artpark, visit artpark.net.

May 21: Avett Brothers. 8 p.m. Mainstage. Indoor reserved seats, $70-$97; lawn tickets (carry-in blankets permitted), $48.

May 25: Mt. Joy. 6:30 p.m. Amphitheater. General admission and bowl, $41.50-$51.50. Carry-in chairs are not permitted; blankets are allowed.

May 26: Noah Kahan. 7:30 p.m. Amphitheater.

June 2: Styx. 7:30 p.m. Amphitheater. General admission tickets (carry-in chairs, blankets are permitted), $20; front of stage (standing), $59; reserved seating (chairs provided), $70. Tickets increase $5 starting May 28.

June 7: Rainbow Kitten Surprise. 7 p.m. Amphitheater. $35.50-$79.50.

June 10: Buddy Guy. 7:30 p.m. Mainstage.

June 13: Young the Giant, Milky Chance. 6 p.m. Amphitheater. $39.50-$65.

June 16: Ben Folds. 8 p.m. Mainstage. Indoor reserved seats start at $36.

June 21: Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank and the Bangas. 6 p.m. Amphitheater. $41, $61.

June 26: My Morning Jacket. 6 p.m. Amphitheater. General admission bowl (no carry-in chairs allowed, blankets are permitted), $40; front of stage (standing only), $60; reserved (chair provided), $80. Tickets increase by $5 starting June 25.

June 28: The Australian Pink Floyd Show. 7 p.m. Amphitheater. General admission (carry-in chairs, blankets allowed), $19; reserved seats and front of stage (standing only), $39. Tickets increase $5 week of show.

July 8: Tori Amos. 8 p.m. Mainstage. Indoor reserved seats start at $59.50.

July 11: Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri. 6 p.m. Amphitheater. $20, $49.

July 14: Lauren Daigle. 7:30 p.m. Amphitheater. General admission lawn (no carry-in chair allowed, blankets are permitted), $35; general admission bowl (no carry-in chair allowed, blankets are permitted), $55; front of stage (standing only), $85.

July 16: RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles. 7 p.m. Mainstage. $35-$65.

July 27: Larkin Poe, Allman Betts Band. 6:30 p.m. Amphitheater. General admission (carry-in chairs and blankets permitted), $20; front of stage (standing only), $39; reserved seats, $49. Tickets increase $5 starting July 23.

Aug. 1 Orville Peck. 7:30 p.m. Amphitheater. General admission (no carry-in chairs allowed; blankets are permitted), start at $29.50; front of stage (standing), $49.50; reserved seat (chairs provided), $65.

Aug. 5: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, S.G. Goodman. 8 p.m. Mainstage. General admission pit (standing), start at $99.50; reserved seats start at $45.

Aug. 10: Richard Marx and Yacht Rock Revue. 7 p.m. Amphitheater. General admission (carry-in chairs and blankets are permitted), $20; front of stage (standing only), $39; reserved seats (chair provided), $49. Tickets increase by $5 starting Aug. 6.

Aug. 17: Parker McCollum. 7:30 p.m. Mainstage. Indoor reserved seats are $39.50-$84.50.

Aug. 20: Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester, Matt Koziol. Aug. 20 Amphitheater. General admission (no carry-in chairs allowed, blankets are permitted), $45 and front of stage (standing only), $65.

Aug. 28: The Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Power. 6 p.m. Aug. 28 Amphitheater, General admission tickets (no carry-in chairs allowed, blankets are permitted), $39.50; front of stage (standing only), $69.50; reserved seats (chair provided), $85.

Sept. 1: Alvvays, Alex G. 7 p.m. Mainstage. Indoor reserved seats start at $35; general admission pit (standing) start at $75.

Other musical events

"Carmina Burana": The North American premiere of "Carmina Burana" from La Fura Dels Baus is at 8 p.m. July 29 at the Artpark Mainstage Theater. The production will be brought to life through the talents of 220 artists, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Gil Rose, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus.

New Music in the Park Series, a chamber music series held throughout Artpark, returns with six events:

July 7: Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa with onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater

July 9: Third Coast Percussion, Emerald Grove Stage

July 13: L’Oiseau, guided walking/concert along the Gorge trails. Includes works by Kaija Saariaho, Iannis Xenakis, Brent Chancellor and Messiaen, body movement, and Native American spoken word (Upper Park Gorge Trail)

July 20: CS4: Philip Glass String Quartets, onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater

Aug. 6: John Bacon Quintet, Emerald Grove Stage

Aug. 13: LUX: Vivaldi Redefined, onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater.

Info: Artpark is at 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets can be bought via ticketmaster.com and at the Artpark box office. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on concert days, and from 3 to 9 p.m. Sundays when there is a concert. Questions? Call 716-754-4375.