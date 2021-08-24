Artpark announces vaccinated-only Phoebe Bridgers show

A concert at Artpark by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will be for vaccinated attendees only.

The Los Angeles-based indie songwriter and producer has requested that all attendees for the concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 will have to show proof of full vaccination. Unlike other events, there will not be any on-site testing or negative test results accepted. No one under the age of 12 will be admitted.

“All attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after receiving the final dose) and provide proof of vaccination, which includes either an original vaccination card, a copy of your proof of vaccination, or a picture of your vaccination card that will be matched to your ID,” according to an Artpark statement. "Proof of a negative Covid test will not suffice."

In addition, all attendees and staff will be required to wear masks throughout the outdoor amphitheater grounds.

Tickets are $49.50, general admission bowl, and go on sale at noon Aug. 26 (box office, Ticketmaster.com). Prices increase by $5 on the day of show. No chairs are permitted. Visit artpark.net.

