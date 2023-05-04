A few August events and Artpark's "Music in the Park" series are among this week's new announcements.

Music in the Park at Artpark. Jeremy Dutcher, 7 p.m. July 7 in the Mainstage Theater; Third Coast Percussion, 4 p.m. July 9, Artpark Emerald Grove Stage; L'Oiseau: guided walking concert along the Niagara Gorge, 7 p.m. July 13 at the Artpark Upper Park; CS4 Philip Glass String Quartets, 7 p.m. July 20 in the Mainstage Theater; John Bacon Quintet, 4 p.m. Aug. 6, Emerald Grove Stage; "LUX: Vivaldi Redefined – The Four Seasons," 4 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Mainstage Theater. Tickets for each performance are $12 (Artpark box office, ticketmaster.com).

Arkells with K.Flay. 7 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Outer Harbor Concert Series at the Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. Tickets start at $28.50 for general admission, $58.50 for VIP and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 (tixr.com).

Needtobreathe. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Erie County Fair, Hamburg Fairgrounds. Preferred seats are $50, reserved are $40 and general admission seats are $35 and go on sale at 9 a.m. June 9 (ecfair.org).

Spank Horton. Part of the “Laugh Alil Comedy Show,” a kickoff event for the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts celebration weekend. Performance is Aug. 24 in the Kavinoky Theatre. Tickets are $22-$35 and go on sale on May 27. A flash sale for preferred/reserve seating for pairs and group tickets will be held May 5-7. beaufleuvemusicarts.com.

Lady A. 8 p.m. Aug. 24 in Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets start at $49.25 (ticketmaster.com).

Joe Gatto. 7 p.m. Dec. 27 in Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 (kleinhansbuffalo.org).