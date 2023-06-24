April 29, 1929 – April 17, 2023

For one night in October 1999, April Stevens was a star again.

"It just makes you feel good to be remembered after all these years. What could be better than that?" she said in her acceptance speech as she and her brother, Nino Tempo, were inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

"We're not exactly a popular group these days," she added, "but it's very special to be honored on a night like this in your hometown."

It was 1963 when they topped the charts with their surprise hit single, a remake of "Deep Purple," a pop standard from the 1930s. Although Ms. Stevens had stepped away from her singing career, the two of them had hoped to reunite for the Hall of Fame induction, but her brother, who was in Los Angeles, couldn't attend.

Ms. Stevens died April 17, less than two weeks before her 94th birthday, in her home in Scottsdale, Ariz., where she had lived for many years.

Born Caroline Vincinette LoTempio in Niagara Falls, the daughter of a grocer and granddaughter of immigrants from Sicily, she showed her talents as a singer while she was still in grade school. At the age of 12, she performed with the St. Joseph's church choir on radio station WHLD. When bandleader Jimmy Dorsey played Buffalo the following year, she brought him a homemade record.

Her mother decided to move the family to Los Angeles so Carol and her younger brother Antonino could make the most of their talents. Her brother had sung onstage with Benny Goodman as a boy and, as Nino Tempo, developed into a sought-after jazz saxophonist, playing with Maynard Ferguson's band and becoming part of the fabled group of session musicians known as the Wrecking Crew.

Ms. Stevens, meanwhile, graduated from Belmont High School in the Westlake community of L.A. and changed her name as she began her career as a torch singer.

By 1951, she was releasing a series of singles for RCA Victor and making an impact with her guest appearances on network television shows. Her sultry version of "Gimme a Little Kiss" was banned briefly by NBC.

One critic described her voice as sounding as though she had "a throatful of angora sweaters." The Disc Data column in The Buffalo Evening News noted that she “seems to crawl right in your lap as she sings 'Meant to Tell You.' "

She had a one-week stay over the Christmas holiday in 1951 as a headliner at Buffalo's Town Casino, which billed her as "Singing Star of Television's Greatest Shows" and "America's Newest Sensation."

The following year, she was the subject of a double page spread in Pageant magazine, toured supper clubs across the nation and was described as "The Girl with the Pin-Up Voice."

She broke onto the charts again in 1959 with another sultry number, "Teach Me Tiger," which was considered so suggestive that some radio stations refused to play it. NASA had no such qualms in 1983. The space agency used it to awaken astronauts on a shuttle mission.

In 1963, Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun signed her and her brother to the company’s Atco label and took them to the studio as producer to record several songs, including “Deep Purple,” which Ms. Stevens had suggested and which originally was a hit in 1939.

When they had been rehearsing it, Ms. Stevens’ brother hadn't memorized the lyrics, so she recited them and he sang along in falsetto. A friend liked it, so they decided to try it for the recording. Tempo did the arrangement and played harmonica; Glen Campbell was guitarist. They recorded it at the end of their session and wrapped it up in 14 minutes.

Ertegun’s fellow executives thought it was sloppy and didn't want to put it out as a single, but Ms. Stevens and her brother threatened to leave the label and prevailed. Two months after it was released in September 1963, it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It sold more than a million copies and won Ms. Stevens and her brother a Grammy for best rock 'n roll recording.

They used the spoken-lyrics feature in their 1964 remakes of two more old standards, "Whispering," which reached No. 11 on the charts, and "Stardust," which rose to No. 32. Ms. Stevens later had solo hits with "Wanting You" and "Falling in Love Again."

They were guests on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “American Bandstand,” did concerts with the Righteous Brothers and the Beach Boys, and toured the U.S., Europe and Australia. They became regular attractions at Harrah’s in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe, New York’s Copacabana and clubs in England.

After they stopped performing together regularly in the late 1970s, Tempo recorded and performed as a jazz saxophonist and Ms. Stevens made occasional nightclub appearances.

Ms. Stevens met Bill Perman, who was in the auto parts business, at a dinner party she and her brother attended in Los Angeles, and they were married in 1984.

She released her final solo recordings on her "Carousel Dreams" album in 1990 and occasionally appeared on her brother's albums as a backing vocalist. Tempo said that Bobby Darin once told him "April could make anyone sound good."

She and her husband moved to Scottsdale in the early 1990s to be near his family, escaped the summer heat at a second home in the White Mountains in northeast Arizona, and traveled extensively.

She was guest of honor in 2006 at a reunion of the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 1971, having been popular with cadets during that era. She made a speech, autographed photos and gave everyone CDs. She published an autobiography, “Teach Me Tiger,” in 2013.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her brother, two stepsons, Gary Perman and Robert Perman; two stepdaughters, Laura LeMoine and Lisa Price; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.