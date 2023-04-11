Talk about a nailbiter.

And I am not talking about the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 win over the New York Rangers Monday night to keep the National Hockey League team’s playoff hopes alive.

I am referring to Buffalo singer Matt Wilson advancing to the Top 26 of “American Idol” in the last minutes of the ABC program Monday night after it initially appeared his hopes were being dashed.

Wilson advanced in “Idol’s” equivalent of a shootout.

At the same time the Sabres were involved in the exciting shootout won by Casey Mittelstadt’s successful shot followed by goalie Devon Levi’s stop, Wilson was one of three “Idol” singers who became friends during their auditions in New Orleans vying for what was supposedly the 24th and last spot remaining in the competition.

When one of the three new friends, Iam Tongi, was told he was advancing, it looked like Wilson and Colin Stough were being eliminated.

Wilson’s ouster was the most surprising considering the praise he received before and during his performance of Chris Brown’s “Forever.”

But then, judge Katy Perry said she and judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie called an audible.

“We like to change up every season,” said Perry. “We don’t think there is a Top 24. We think there is a Top 26.”

Wilson and Stough were allowed to join the party.

The idea that Wilson would be leaving the show seemed implausible considering all the love he received from the judges.

As Wilson prepared to sing, Perry said, “he is one of the reasons I enjoyed doing the show this season.”

“Got a great vibe,” said Richie as Wilson sang “it is like I waited my whole life for this one night,” lyrics from “Forever.”

“Smooth as glass,” praised Bryan.

After the performance, Wilson said, “I felt like I left it all on the stage.”

Perry was effusive in her praise.

“No one is going to have to drag you or push you anymore,” she told Wilson. “It is a spark that never can go out. It is a hope that’s been reinstated. It is so beautiful to see. Please thank your wife.”

Perry was referring to Wilson’s wife, Melisa, who encouraged Wilson to audition for the program.

Wilson is moving on with the 25 other “Idol” hopefuls to a Disney resort in Hawaii, where the next round is being held. Those episodes air Sunday and Monday.

That’s also when Western New Yorkers can have an impact on how far Wilson goes since audience voting begins after the Hawaii episodes air.

After the Hawaii episodes, the Top 20 contestants move on to the live “Idol” shows.