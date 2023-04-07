97 Rock (WGRF-FM) midday host John Piccillo, who goes by JP on the air, is on the move.

He left the Cumulus station to take a job at WECK radio (1230 AM and 100.5 and 102.9 FM) for owner Buddy Shula, who received his first radio job from JP when Shula was an intern at WPHD almost 40 years ago.

JP, who said a few weeks ago that he was on family medical leave from 97 Rock to take care of his parents, who are in their 90s, confirmed that he has left the station he has been at since 1995. He has been the midday host since 1998.

JP, who recently had Covid-19, said a few weeks ago he was “really appreciative that people have been asking about him.”

“It is family first,” said JP back then.

His family leave at 97 Rock was to end in mid-May but he left earlier to start his new job at WECK on April 15. He is expected to be on the air a short time after that.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

JP is expected to have a long shift from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on WECK and will do it remotely from his home. He had done that at 97 Rock for more than two years during the Covid-19 pandemic but was recently told he would not be able to work remotely from home anymore. That led to his taking family leave.

His ability to do his program at WECK from home led to his departure from 97 Rock.

“That was the key to everything,” said JP of making the station switch. “I had the No. 1 rated show in that time period at 97 Rock and nothing suffered from doing it at home. Buddy swooped in and saved the day for me. He kept me in radio.”

JP said his WECK program will play music that he “considers rock 'n' roll’s greatest generation.”

“It is the 1960s, 1970s, British Invasion when The Beatles came here, it is going to be the hits, it is going to be garage rock from that era, it is going to be Motown from that era,” he added. “It is not mom and pop’s oldies station. We are going to play the coolest oldies ever made.”

Tom Donohue currently has the shift from 7 to 10 a.m. on WECK, while Roger Christian has the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift.

Anita West, who has been filling in as the midday host on 97 Rock from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., would presumably be a prime candidate to replace JP full time.