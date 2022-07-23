Garth Brooks is a stadium guy. He’s also a no-dome guy – with an asterisk.

The country superstar’s Saturday night show in the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium is one of the final stops on a tour that began in 2019 and has included more than two dozen cities. He is playing football-sized venues only in places with new stadiums and old ones, indoor facilities and outdoor venues. Even his tour T-shirt teases the size of venues he plays: Twisting off the lyrics from his hit "Friends in Low Places," it's emblazoned with the words: “I've Got Friends in Stadiums.”

Garth Brooks ready to bring music, 'the great unifier,’ to Highmark Stadium Though Saturday’s show is Brooks’ first at One Bills Drive, he has sold out multiple evening runs in every version of our downtown arena over the past three decades, starting with the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium in the early '90s and including record-setting multi-show runs in the old Aud’s replacement.

Brooks, a passionate sports fan who is longtime friends with former Bills running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, told The News on Friday that he wasn’t aware the team is planning to build a new, open-air stadium across the street from Highmark, which is almost 50 years old.

“I’m glad they are, though,” said Brooks, who was interviewed in the team’s offices. And when asked a question that was answered long ago, but still stokes chatter amongst fans, Brooks had a direct answer.

Well, mostly direct.

Does he, as a musical artist who plays stadiums and has every reason to care about weather and sound quality, prefer a venue with or without a dome?

“I love the open air,” Brooks said, perhaps not even realizing he was affirming a choice made long ago by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who prefer no-dome football.

But that’s not where Brooks’ answer stopped. He had an “if.”

“If,” he continued, “the weather is good to you.”

If the forecast holds, he’ll play in 70-some degree weather under dry skies. To that point, Buffalo’s summer weather is actually a bonus for concert promoters: It’s relatively predictable, and predictably good.

Playing in the open air, Brooks said, is acoustically significant.

“You hear the difference,” he said, adding, “Indoor is a little tougher. They’re pretty much just trying to get the dome in there wherever they can, and sound is not a thought.”

Brooks recounted a story about a show in Arizona: The retractable roof at State Farm Stadium, which is home to the Arizona Cardinals, was closed. During soundcheck, the music was “bouncing all around there,” Brooks said.

But the stadium managers decided to open the roof about 10 minutes before the show. Brooks noticed the impact before he took the stage.

“Even in the crowd, you can hear the difference,” he said. “All of a sudden everything just started to breathe, and it had a place to go out. That show was fun. It does make a difference.”

Design plans have not yet been released for the $1.4 billion Bills stadium, which is planned to open in 2026 pending the finalization of a deal between the team and New York State and Erie County, and the start of construction. But the basic details that are known suggest the stadium will be more concert-friendly for both artists and fans. It will have more operations space and tunnels for loading and unloading staging equipment. It will also have advanced sound, video and WiFi.

“The acoustics will be tremendously different,” said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of the Bills, referring to technical enhancements and a partial-roof overhang planned for the new stadium.

Those differences may be more noticeable to football fans than concert-goers, since musical acts tend to bring their own sound systems and video boards. But musicians will occasionally tap into house technology as well, especially the scoreboards. When Billy Joel played Highmark last summer, the video and ribbon boards burst into flames – the digital kind – for his 1989 hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

“We had the fire going all around the ribbon boards and the scoreboard – it was kind of a cool visual for that one song,” said Andy Major, the Bills’ vice president of operations and guest experience.

While the new stadium may make it possible to attract more concerts, the impact could be limited, and having a dome likely wouldn’t make a difference. Few acts book stadium shows, and those that do almost uniformly play them in summer, which veers close to the football season. That makes calendars and competition tight, and Buffalo’s market size – second smallest in the National Football League – is a disadvantage.

Victor Matheson, a sports economist at College of the Holy Cross who contends stadiums generally do not deliver a positive economic impact, told The News in February, “Almost no concerts are that size other than something like the Rolling Stones or Taylor Swift and a tiny handful of others, and they all do summer tours specifically because they want to use the large outdoor stadiums in the rest of the country.”

The Brooks show is the first of three concerts at Highmark over the next three weeks. On Aug. 10, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are playing the stadium. The next night, Metallica takes the stage.

After that, the only large events in Highmark will be Bills games until, presumably, late next spring or summer.

Brooks’ shows, too, have been largely concentrated in warm-weather months – even in hot states like Texas, where he is headed for the next two weekends.

“We’re getting ready to go to Jerry’s World next week,” Brooks said, referring to the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, nicknamed after the team owner. It has a retractable roof. “That thing will hopefully be open,” Brooks said, "if the weather's good."

News Sports Reporter Madison Hricik contributed to this story.