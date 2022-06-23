Ahead of Artpark concert, Nathaniel Rateliff breaks down 'Babe I Know,' recalls Richard Swift

Regardless of whether he’s singing or being interviewed, Nathaniel Rateliff always sounds like he’s smiling.

Rateliff and his backing band The Night Sweats, are returning to Western New York for a show at 6 p.m. June 28 at Lewiston’s Artpark Amphitheater. Last year, the rustic R&B flagbearers released their third LP "The Future," which not only marked their first group effort since Rateliff released a solo record in 2020, it's also the band’s first recording since the passing of beloved record producer/multi-instrumentalist Richard Swift.

“Richard and I became fast friends,” Rateliff said from a break on tour. “We all felt very close to him. He was certainly a magnetic person when he was in the room. And I feel like that certainly carried over in his production.”

Since Swift’s untimely passing in 2018 at the age of 41 from a lifelong struggle with alcoholism, Rateliff said he retains countless good memories shared with Swift and has attempted to carry on with the sound Swift helped shape. “I feel like Pat [Meese, engineer] and I learned so much from Richard, and I feel that the production work he did then still impacts the way we record now. When I went to do [my] solo record, 'And It's Still Alright,' that was a record I was supposed to do with Richard. So, a lot of those songs were about him.”

In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone promoting the release of the second Night Sweats album "Tearing At The Seams," Swift said he and Rateliff swore off drinking during the sessions.

Rateliff recalled that time. “He and I were going through a lot of the same stuff while we were making the second Night Sweats record,” Rateliff said of Swift. “There are some people that just have a way of hearing things and Richard would always surprise me. The layers he could come up with, I was like, ‘Where did you even think of that?’ I just didn't even hear that melody or that instrument. That's something that's still in the back of my head. Certainly, Pat is like, ‘What would Swift do on this?’ There’s not a day that goes by that I don't miss or think about him.”

While Rateliff’s music is by and large a jovial experience, there is an undercurrent of melancholic darkness throughout much of it. “I think it's important to write from the point of acknowledging the darkness or just how hard the human experience can be,” Rateliff said. “There has to be an element of openness for me. So, I always need that even when I'm trying to talk about whatever it is that I'm going through or the way I see things.”

One of the songs resulting from one of those traumas is “Babe I Know,” which Rateliff wrote in the midst of a divorce. Despite the song’s sore origins, the recording masterfully displays Rateliff and Swift’s musical synergy with guitars that ring like bells and the beautifully subtle backing vocals of the indie-pop band Lucius.

“The first Night Sweats record was such a surprise that people liked it,” Rateliff said. “It created a lot of pressure for me to try and figure out how we would sustain the whole band and our crew and family. So, I was kind of going through a lot in my personal time and trying to write about that situation and without being too revealing. The words of that whole song [are] sort of like saying goodbye to somebody, but also recognizing that I just wasn't receiving what I really needed – which was to be blown away by somebody and breathless around the person you care about.”

When asked about the origins of songs, Rateliff is rightfully hesitant to reveal too much.

“Well, I think that's kind of the great thing about songs – people always have their own interpretations,” he said. “I feel like sometimes nowadays we have to give so much information out. When you're doing [promo] for a record, part of that is ‘What is this song about? Why did you write this?’ And I'm like, ‘Man, I can tell you why, but some of it can be like an inside joke and it can ruin the song for people if they have their own interpretation of it. I love [listening to] songs that aren't mine and wish I had written them. That experience where you feel like the writer is talking about your life and you can insert your situations into the songs and the words. So, if people are doing that with my material, it's really all I've ever wanted.”

PREVIEW

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats with Antibalas

Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. June 28 at the Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston. Tickets are $58.50 (artpark.net, Ticketmaster). No carry-in chairs allowed; blankets allowed on grass areas.