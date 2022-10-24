 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After accusations of ripping off lyrics, Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck sue Buffalo's Bruce Jackson

  • Updated
Johnny Depp during a performance at Seneca Niagara Casino in 2016.

 Harry Scull Jr.
Actor and musician Johnny Depp and guitarist Jeff Beck have filed a lawsuit against a Buffalo professor and folklorist who accused the pair of plagiarism in August. The pair are suing for unspecified damages, attorneys fees and a declaration they have not committed copyright infringement.

Bruce Jackson, a SUNY distinguished professor at the University at Buffalo, accused the pair of stealing the lyrics for their song “Sad (expletive) Parade” from a poem he documented in his 1974 book and 1976 album, “Get Your (expletive) in the Water and Swim Like Me.” Jackson's accusations were first published in an Aug. 5 article by Rolling Stone.

Jackson noted that Depp and Beck’s song, from their recent album “18,” shares several lyric lines with a poem known as “Hobo Ben,” as spoken by Willie Davis, also known as Slim Wilson, and documented by Jackson on June 23, 1964, while Wilson was an inmate at Missouri State Prison. The original Jackson recordings reside in the Library of Congress. 

These lines from the poem appear in the Depp and Beck song “Sad (expletive) Parade”: “I’m raggedy, I know, but I have no stink,” “God bless the lady that’ll buy me a drink,” and “What that funky (expletive) really needs, child, is a bath.”

Jackson has said that, at the time of the recording, Wilson did not claim authorship of the lyrics, but rather, stated he’d heard them from his father, suggesting the words are part of a deep African American oral tradition of “toasts,” a precursor and progenitor of hip-hop and rap.

Jackson has not sued or made any formal demands for monetary damages, and said he informed Depp and Beck’s counsel from the beginning that any money coming from a settlement of the matter would be donated directly to organizations that seek to preserve African American culture and traditions.

Diane Christian Bruce Jackson (copy) (copy)

University at Buffalo Distinguished Professor Bruce Jackson.

“By passing off Slim Wilson’s words as his own, Johnny Depp publicly inhabits another man’s life and artistry, his pain and his poetry, his beauty and his ugliness, and passes it off as his own lived experience,” Jackson said Monday in a statement shared with The News. “Indeed, one Depp fan stated publicly that they thought the song was about Johnny Depp’s break-up with Amber Heard. This not only obliterates the legacy of Slim Wilson, it blinds the audience to the African-American tradition that gave rise to such words.”

Jackson said “a simple change in the liner notes acknowledging the song’s origin would have settled this matter.”

Jackson & Jackson LLP, defense counsel for Jackson, told The News that Depp’s team never reached out regarding the latest lawsuit. Rather, representatives from tabloid website TMZ alerted the firm of the Depp and Beck complaint. 

Depp and Beck are represented by Brown Rudnick LLP, the same firm that served as special trial counsel to Depp in his successful defamation litigation against Heard. Representatives from Brown Rudnick have not responded to The News’ request for comment.

Jackson & Jackson LLP stated its intention to file a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim.

