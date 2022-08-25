After 57 years in local bands, a first solo recording for Willie Schoellkopf

Call him Buffalo’s barrister of the blues, a man whose feet have been planted firmly in two very different worlds.

For almost three decades, attorney William C. Schoellkopf – known to friends and colleagues as Willie – worked in U.S. District Court as a law clerk. He helped the late John T. Curtin and other judges to research and write complex and sometimes controversial court decisions.

The same Willie Schoellkopf has also been one of Buffalo’s most respected musicians for decades, playing rock, blues and country music with at least 15 different bands.

In 2011, the singer, guitarist and songwriter was named to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

Finally, at age 72, having performed with local bands since he was 15, Schoellkopf has released his first solo record, called "Dee Dah Doo."

Why now after all of these years?

His wife and friends in the music world definitely had something to do with it.

“I have been trying to get him to do this for years,” said Dwane Hall, the musician and Sportsmen's Tavern owner who produced the record. “Willie has helped so many other musicians record their albums over the years. This was finally his time.”

“I’ve been telling him, ‘You have so many great songs. Time to record your own,’ ” said Collette Schoellkopf, the Buffalo musician’s wife for 46 years.

Schoellkopf said he is proud of his record, a spicy mix of rock, blues, soul and gospel music.

“It’s a reflection of my musical life for the past 50-plus years and the musicians I love,” Schoellkopf said.

Hall recruited many of the region’s top musicians for the Schoellkopf sessions.

Two old friends of Schoellkopf with Buffalo ties – Harry Stinson, one of the top drummers in Nashville, Tenn., and Tom Walsh, a drummer who has played with America, Supertramp, Michael McDonald and Henry Mancini – also played on the record.

Hall said all the musicians involved were to play with Schoellkopf, who has struggled with some serious health issues in recent years.

“At times, it was a struggle for Willie in the studio, but he and I worked through it, and we got some great vocals out of him,” Hall said. “People were glad to help out because this was for Willie.”

Hall calls Schoellkopf one of the most popular local musicians ever to play at the Sportsmen's.

Tim Franczyk, a former Erie County judge who performed for years with Schoellkopf in the Kensingtons rock band, described Schoellkopf as the ultimate team player.

“Willie always sets his own ego aside for the benefit of the music and the people he is playing with,” Hall said. “Not all musicians are willing to do that.”

“I always call Willie the ‘rising tide,’ because he always increases the quality of music for everyone around him,” Franczyk said.

Schoellkopf grew up on Navajo Parkway in South Buffalo. He took his first steps toward a musical career at age 8, singing with a choir at St. Teresa’s Church on Seneca Street.

Then, he became fascinated with the musical harmonies of the Beatles, the Beach Boys and other hitmakers from the 1960s. He was also a huge admirer of the Buffalo band the Fugitives.

At age 15, Schoellkopf joined his first band – the Poor Soles – as lead singer. He also began to play the guitar.

Over the years, Schoellkopf played with many local bands, including Blue Ox, the Argyle Street Band, Stone Bridge Band, the Heartbeats, the Willies and the Kensingtons. He also played extensively with Doug Yeomans, Gretchen Schultz and had a stint as lead singer with Hall’s band, the Stone Country Band.

Schoellkopf and some Buffalo bandmates traveled to Phoenix and Los Angeles, hoping to make it big.

“We really tried, but it just never happened for us,” he said.

He then set his sights on a career in the law, got his degree from University at Buffalo School of Law and was hired to a prestigious position as a federal court law clerk.

Schoellkopf worked nearly three decades at the federal courthouses in Buffalo and Rochester. Most of that time was spent working for Curtin, one of the most famous – and sometimes controversial – Buffalo judges of the past century.

“Willie was one of the most well-liked, well-respected people in the entire federal courthouse,” said longtime Buffalo attorney James P. Harrington. “And Judge Curtin looked at him like a son.”

When Schoellkopf played at the Sportsmen's and other local hot spots, it was not unusual to find Curtin and other federal judges in the audience.

Schoellkopf retired from federal court after Curtin died at age 95 in 2017.

His new recording can be purchased through the SAMF store, CD Baby or Amazon. It’s also on several streaming platforms, including Pandora, Spotify and Apple music.

“Willie is a fantastic musician … I loved working with him on this,” said Walsh, a North Buffalo native who is now a busy studio musician based in Los Angeles.

Schoellkopf said he appreciates all the friends from the Willies, the Argyle Street Band and others who helped him record the solo album he has dreamed of creating since he was a teenager.

“Willie is always happy to give someone else the spotlight,” said Walsh. “But it always shines back on him.”