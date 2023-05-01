Aerosmith will walk this way one more time with a 2024 date on its just announced "Peace Out" farewell tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 in KeyBank Center. The Black Crowes will open the show.

Aerosmith lives up to legend It has been suggested that Aerosmith is America’s Rolling Stones, that there is no finer rock ‘n’ roll band in this country. Tuesday at Darien Lake, the boys from Boston made it clear that this is no mere hyperbole, no fan-based inflation of the facts, no mere nonsense. Aerosmith — even without original bassist Tom Hamilton, who took a

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” the band said in a statement announcing the tour that will include music from the band's five-decade career.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The announcement also had the news that drummer Joey Kramer would not be joining the farewell tour.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed,” the statement read.

General on sale starts at 10 a.m. May 5 via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will be offered, with multiple options available, but all will include a premium reserved ticket, photo opportunity with band members and limited edited merchandise. Visit aerosmith.com/vip.

Aerosmith has performed in various Buffalo-area venues through the years, including multiple dates at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium and Darien Lake Amphitheater. Lead singer Steven Tyler was last here in 2018 at Artpark on a tour with his solo group The Loving Mary Band.