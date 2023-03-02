True to his word, Adam Sandler is coming to Buffalo.

A 2020 Buffalo date was among those postponed by the comedian in the wake of Covid-19. Now Buffalo is among seven new cities added to the next leg of his tour.

The actor, producer and musician will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 16 in KeyBank Center. Ticket prices have not yet been announced but the general on-sale begins at noon on March 3 (livenation.com). The show is for ages 16 and older.

At the time of the 2020 postponements, Sandler posted this note to fans on Twitter:

"Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon."

Here are the week's other announcements, listed by performance dates.

Kevin Hart. 9 p.m. May 19-20 at the OLG Stage in the Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3 (ticketmaster.ca, kevinhartnation.com).

Gary LeVox. 8 p.m. May 27 in the Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort Events Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $45 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Strictly Hip playing the music of the Tragically Hip. With conductor Stefan Sanders. 7:30 p.m. July 15 at the Lakeside Event Lawn at the Outer Harbor, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. General admission tickets start at $23 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3 (TixR.com).

Curtis Salgado. 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $20.

Wayne Newton. 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $59 and $69 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3 (rivieratheatre.org).

Alvvays with Alex G. 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Artpark Mainstage Theater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets are $75 for general admission pit (standing) and $35 for reserved seats and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3 (ticketmaster.com).

Nurse Blake. 8 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Mainstage Theatre of the UB Center for the Arts, Amherst. Tickets go on sale at noon March 3 (nurseblake.com).

Michael Bolton. With the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in Kleinhans Music Hall, 1 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $41 to $121 (bpo.org).