This week's concert and event announcements include two expos and a schedule change at Batavia Downs.

The Rockin' the Downs Summer Concert Series at Batavia Downs for July 14 has been changed. Great White will now be performing instead of Skid Row. Tickets previously purchased for Skid Row will be honored for the concert. Those wishing refunds can do so at their point of purchase. General admission tickets start at $17.12 with VIP, premium and front row tickets also available via bataviaconcerts.com.

Here's what else is happening.

Oddities and Curiosities Expo. Featuring unique items including taxidermy, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 at the door; ages 12 and younger are admitted free. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com

Casting Buffalo Actors Expo. Networking event includes professional acting and vocal coaches, stunt team demonstrations, casting directors and local film production vendors. Two sessions are on Aug. 26 at The Atrium @ Rich’s, 1 Robert Rich Way. Sessions are noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. General admission is $35; student admission (with valid ID), $25 (castingbuffalo.com).

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Single tickets for the 2023-24 season go on sale at 9 a.m. July 15 (bpo.org, 716-885-5000 and at the Kleinhans box office). A 10 percent discount is offered through July 21 for most concerts by using SAVE10NOW code.

Trey Kennedy. 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, Amherst. Tickets are $29-$85; a limited number of VIP meet-and-greet tickets are $125 (ticketmaster.com).

Exile: 60th Anniversary Tour. 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Avalon Theatre, Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14 (ticketmaster.ca)

Penn & Teller. 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14 (ticketmaster.ca).