A musical find leads to a gift for the Tragically Hip and fans

“We've been hanging out recently, which we haven't been able to do, obviously, because of what's going on,” Fay said. “But we all went through our grieving process independently, which we probably needed to do. Coming together and just being in the same room with each other was incredibly comforting. It is bittersweet, obviously. The guy who brought us to the party is not here. And that's hard.

“Robbie has been doing a lot of design work lately, going through all the photographs and that's a huge mountain on its own. The Downies have the journals Gord kept, and he was always writing stuff down. So sifting through this is really good, psychologically, for us now. We needed to just take some time."

“Obviously, losing Gord, I lost my primary creative outlet,” Sinclair said when asked if he’s continuing to write and record music. “The Hip were really fortunate. We did this for so long, and we had a nice routine where we’d start compiling ideas once every 24 months and it was just a beautiful time, where we’d sit together and throw ideas around.