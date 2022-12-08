A musical Buffalo December rings with holiday concerts

Holiday music takes on many tones – from the sacred (“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”) to traditional (“Silver Bells”), modern (“All I Want for Christmas is You”) and joyous sing-alongs such as “Joy to the World.”

And whatever your favorites may be, chances are you can hear them live in one of the many holiday concerts taking place throughout December. Here are 17 of the holiday concerts in the Buffalo area through the New Year.

Dec. 8

Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony. 7:30 p.m. at Kleinhans. The most-successful all-female group in Irish history will perform a selection of songs from its holiday album "The Magic of Christmas," including classics such as "Silent Night" and "Deck the Halls," traditional Irish carols and the ancient Gaelic carol "Dia do Bheatha."

Friends of Harmony. 7:30 p.m. at Clarence Center United Methodist Church, 9750 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center. An hour of holiday music in four-part harmony.

Dec. 9

‘Tis the Season with the Beach Boys and the Good Vibrations Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Concert includes a mix of holiday songs from the band's 1964 Christmas album and Mike Love's holiday release "Reason for the Season," plus new holiday songs and classics.

Home for the Harmonies: A Barbershop Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Ellicott Creek Playhouse, St. Edmund Campus, 530 Ellicott Creek Road, Tonawanda. The a cappella group Friends of Harmony performs this program of holiday music in four-part harmony.

Sharon Owens as Barbra Streisand: Holiday Show. 8 p.m. Riviera Theatre. For more than 25 years, Sharon Owens has been performing the music of Barbra Streisand. For this concert, she adds holiday songs to her repertoire of Streisand hits.

Dec. 9-10

JoAnn’s Classical Christmas. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Kleinhans Music Hall. Maestro JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra return with this holiday tradition. Principal harpist Madeline Olson is featured in Francois-Adrien Boieldieu's Concert for Harp and Orchestra. The Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus will again lend their voices to holiday sing-alongs and other songs.

“A Boy Band Christmas.” 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Seneca Niagara Events Center, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, and 8 p.m. Dec 10 at the Seneca Allegany Casino. Members of three popular boy bands, along with Ryan Cabrera, will perform a selection of their holiday songs and other hits. The show features performances by Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees; Jamie Jones of All-4-One and Eric-Michael Estrada of O-Town, along with Cabrera.

Dec. 10

Sal Valentinetti: Christmas Comes to Town, 8 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre. The Grammy-nominated performer, nicknamed "The Voice," returns to the Riv with his holiday show. Valentinetti grew up listing to music by classic crooners, so expect to hear holiday tunes in the style of Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra.

Dec. 10-11

Lewiston Choraleers. 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at St. John de LaSalle Roman Catholic Church, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. A mix of traditional, contemporary, international and ethic holiday music will be sung by the 50-member community chorus. Brad Wingert directs the group. Accompaniment is by pianist Lynda Williams.

Dec. 14

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Wind Symphony Holiday Concert. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine Basilica, 1023 Swann Road, Youngstown. This free concert under the basilica’s beautiful dome features the talents of the 80-person group along with conductor Amy J. Steiner. They’ll be joined by vocalist Jennifer Hennigan on such songs as “Away in a Manger” and “Grown-Up Christmas List.”

Dec. 15

Marsha McWilson: A Motown Christmas. 7:30 p.m. at Batavia Downs. The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Famer will sing a selection of holiday music originally performed by Motown Greats.

Dec. 15-18

John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15-16, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kleinhans Music Hall. This holiday show led by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell is so popular it has four performances. Music includes popular songs such as "White Christmas" and "Joy to the World," along with traditional songs such as "Ava Maria." The BPO Chorus will again join in on the festivities. Be prepared to sing along.

Dec. 16

Buffalo Infringement Festival Presents: Festivus 2022. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Nietzsche's. Celebrate Festivus with the MissDemeanors, La Marimba, Dom Brown, MC Vendetta & My Rap Name, Sasha McCoy and the Spoons, the Others, Hooked on Casiophonics and MetaChew Live Coding.

Dec. 17

East Aurora Cavalcade. 7 p.m. in front of Vidler’s 5&10, 676-694 Main Street, East Aurora. This East Aurora tradition celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It started with a small group of Girl Scouts singing in front of Vidler’s. Today, more than 2,000 people fill Main Street and sing holiday songs for at least an hour.

Christmas with the New York Tenors. 3 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre. The trio of tenors – Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio – will be joined by the Big Apple Band as they return to the Rivieria Theatre for this popular holiday offering. (Note the new start time.)

A John Waters Christmas. 7 p.m. at Asbury Hall at Babeville. Anything is game and nothing is too outrageous when it comes to the work of this director, actor, artist and writer – and that goes for the holidays, too. Expect the unexpected, and then some.

Dec. 19

Holiday Wurlitzer Concert. 7 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre. Enjoy this free holiday concert as organist Tim Schramm performs on the Mighty Wurlitzer. Also featured on the program are pianist Dennis Overholt and vocalist Sam Wersinger.

Dec. 22

Trans Siberian Orchestra. 3 and 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Is it the holiday season without the return of TSO? I think not. This year, the band celebrates the 25th anniversary of the landmark album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" that mixes the traditional performed with violins, electric guitars and a dazzling light show. Set on Christmas Eve, the story looks at themes of kindness and strangers helping strangers when a young angel is sent to Earth to find what best represents humanity.

Dec. 23

Judy Collins Holidays and Hits. 8 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre. The legendary singer performs an evening of holiday songs, along with selections from her latest release, "Spellbound" – her 55th album – and songs from throughout her career.

The Jay/Sharptet and Folkfaces Holiday Show. 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at the DHU Strand Theatre. It's a Jingle Bell Jam when The Big Easy in Buffalo presents a night of jazz, Americana and holiday songs.

Dec. 25

Christmas Day Bluegrass Show. 8 p.m. at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St. This 14th annual – and free – holiday show features music by the Erie Lackawanna Railroad Band and Joe Donohue.