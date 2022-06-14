A mix tape of Buffalo's retro summer concerts from four decades

It wasn't so long along that the Buffalo summer concert season wasn't complete unless it was filled with annual classic rock shows led by the likes of Peter Frampton, Pat Benatar and Journey.

We loved some groups so much, that when there was a parting of ways with a key band member, we welcomed them both back in concert. (Remember summers with shows by Styx and Dennis DeYoung or Foreigner and Lou Gramm? We had the best of the both worlds.)

These concerts were often sold out and carried a party atmosphere with sing-alongs and lighters raised in unison during the hit parade. In the theater world, these concerts would be called jukebox shows: audiences came to hear the hits and that's what they got.

Well the summer concert season of 2022 is looking like another classic rock jukebox show then – except now that definition expands from music of 1960s and '70s, into the '80s and '90s for four decades of retro hits to take you back to your high school and college years.

Here's a look at some of those concerts based on decade with some updated band info and songs you'll most likely hear.

1960s

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone and the Grassroots. 5 p.m. July 15, Batavia Downs. Noone will lead Herman’s Hermits on such fun hits as “I’m Henry VIII, I Am” and “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.” Fans of the Grassroots can expect to hear the ‘60s anthem “Let’s Live for Today,” “Temptation Eyes” and “Sooner or Later.”

Earth, Wind & Fire. 8 p.m. July 31 at Artpark. Founded in 1969 by the late Maurice White, the band changed pop music by injecting it with jazz and R&B, among other influences. EW&F continues with Verdine White and Philip Bailey among its members. “Shining Star” and “September” are two of the band's biggest hits.

Grand Funk Railroad. Aug. 12 at the Erie County Fair. Original members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher will lead the self-described "American band" into the Hamburg fairgrounds. It's a stop on the band's "Some Kind of Wonderful Tour," so expect to hear that song as well as "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)" and, of course, "We're An American Band."

Ted Nugent. 8 p.m. Aug. 14-15 at the Riviera Theatre. Yes, the Nug does go back to the 1960s when he was a member of the Amboy Dukes before embarking on his solo career. “Great White Buffalo,” “Cat Scratch Fever" and “Stranglehood” will most likely be part of the show.

Happy Together Tour. 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Erie County Fair. This is the 12th year for the happiest of tours named for the peppy hit song by The Turtles. That band includes founding member/vocalist Mark Volman and former Archies singer Ron Dante. The hits will be nonstop with Gary Puckett & The Union Gap (“Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower”), The Association (“Cherish,” “Windy”), The Buckinghams (“Kind of a Drag,” “Don’t You Care”), The Vogues (“Five O’Clock World”) and The Cowsills featuring siblings Bob, Paul and Susan (“Hair,” "The Rain The Park and Other Things” AKA “The Flower Girl").

1970s

Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald. 7:30 p.m. June 18 at Darien Lake. This is the first time in 25 years that McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee have performed together. Expect to hear the first song McDonald sang with the band, “Takin’ It To the Streets,” along with “What a Fool Believes” and “Minute by Minute.”

Al Stewart. 7:30 p.m. June 23 at the Riviera Theatre. Sit back and enjoy the vibe as the Scottish singer and his band The Empty Pockets perform such smooth folk ballads as “Year of the Cat” and “Time Passages.”

38 Special. 5 p.m. July 29 at Batavia Downs. This Southern rock band always felt like it went beyond that genre with such songs as “Caught Up in You” and “Hold on Loosely,” heard on its current tour that includes original member Don Barnes.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. 4:30 p.m. (gates) Aug. 10 at Highmark Stadium. This heavy metal package tour headlined by singer Joe Elliott and Def Leppard (“Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Photograph”) also has Motley Crue with Vince Neil (“Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Smokin’ In the Boys Room”), Joan Jett (“I Love Rock ‘n Roll,” “Crimson & Clover”) and Poison (“Every Rose Has Its Thorn”).

Lionel Richie. 8 p.m. Aug. 26 outside the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls. Richie initially gained fame as a member of the Commodores, but it was his solo career in the 1980s that propelled him into superstardom. He is taking full advantage of his deep music catalog and mixing up his show with songs from throughout his career including the ballads "Three Times a Lady," "Truly," "Hello" and "Say You, Say Me."

1980s

Totally '80s Live. 8 p.m. June 25 at the Riviera Theatre. A night of snyth-pop and New Wave with the Motels led by Martha Davis (“Only the Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer”), When in Rome II featuring founding member Michael Floreale (“The Promise”) and Bow Wow Wow (“I Want Candy,” “Do You Want to Hold Me”).

Spirit of the '80s with China Crisis. 8 p.m. June 26 at the Ontario House (358 Main St., Youngstown). Here's a chance to see New Wave Brit band China Crisis in an intimate setting. Led by original members Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon, the band has been singing such hits as "African & White," "Christian" and "Wishful Thinking."

Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. 6 p.m. July 5 at Artpark. Some of the best pop music of the decade came from this trio: Buffalo favorite Barenaked Ladies (“Brian Wilson,” “If I Had a $1,000,000” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme”), Gin Blossoms (“Follow You Down,” Hey Jealousy”) and Toad the Wet Sprocket ("All I Want,” “Fall Down”).

Asia featuring John Payne. 8 p.m. July 9 at the Riviera. Note the “featuring” part of this band name because there are two touring versions of the band Asia. The one coming to the Riv features Payne who joined Asia in 1992 and was the band’s lead vocalist for 14 years. He promises all the hits like “Heat of the Moment” and “Sole Survivor.” (The "original" Asia, still mourning the loss of John Wetton, also tours with Carl Palmer and Geoff Downes.)

NKOTB, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. 7 p.m. July 17 at KBC. NKOTB may be the headliners on this "Mixtape" package tour, but the song to listen for is the irresistible dance number “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. Some people have waited decades to hear that live.

Goo Goo Dolls. 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at KeyBank Center. If you were a music fan in Buffalo during the 1980s, chances are you saw Robby Takac in bare feet and Johnny Rzeznik with hair in his eyes putting everything out there in raw, indie-rock club performances. Within a decade, along came "Name" and things changed dramatically as the band was jettisoned into superstardom. The group's Buffalo concerts are always a big deal. I bet we'll hear favorites like "Black Balloon," "Iris," "Slide," "Better Days" and, yes, "Name."

1990s

Ja Rule. 5 p.m. June 24 at the Outer Harbor. Debuting at the end of the ‘90s with the hit “Holla Holla,” the rapper has a busy summer performing with various friends at festivals around the country. He's coming here to headline his own show. Could we hear "Holla Holla?" Most likely.

Backstreet Boys. 7:30 p.m. July 3 at Darien Lake. The song says Backstreet’s Back, but fans say they never left. Join Nick Carter and the guys for “Everybody,” “I Want it That Way” and “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart).”

Train. 6:30 p.m. July 9 at Darien Lake. Nearly 30 years after forming in San Francisco, this rock band is still making new music which means a performance mixed with early hits like “Calling All Angels” and “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” to newer tunes “Play That Song” and “50 Ways to Say Goodbye."”

Death Cab for Cutie. 8 p.m. July 11 at Artpark. It’s hard to believe this indie-rock act formed out of college by Ben Gibbard has been around long enough to be considered a retro band. But it's true. Songs heard at recent concerts include “I Will Follow You Into the Dark,” “Title and Registration” and “You Are a Tourist.”

Paula Cole with Sophie B. Hawkins. 8 p.m. July 30 at the Riviera Theatre. After gaining attention singing with Peter Gabriel, Cole won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1998. Listen for “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want to Wait.” Hawkins is now known as much for her activism as music “Right Beside You” and “Damn I Wish I was Your Lover.”

