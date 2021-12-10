A happy return for 'JoAnn’s Classical Christmas' from the BPO

A host of beloved ghosts from Christmases past returned in sound and spirit to celebrate the season at Kleinhans Music Hall on Friday with "JoAnn’s Classical Christmas."
JoAnn, of course, is JoAnn Falletta, who brightly waved her wand over the enthusiastic musicians of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to conjure some of the best of Bach and Bizet, Handel and Humperdinck. Heaven knows that you couldn’t do winter without the Russians, so along came Glazunov, Rimsky-Korsakov and the prince himself, Tchaikovsky.
As with all the holiday concerts at Kleinhans, the stage was set with wreaths and garlands, and red and gold were the colors of the day. But there was something else in the air for this performance, a mood born of gratitude and anticipation.
After the elegant opener, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Polonaise from “Christmas Eve,” Falletta turned to greet the audience, saying, “This is always one of our happiest concerts of the year.” Then, with a smile that reached around the room, she added, “I can’t tell you how much happier it is this year!”
Missing the Christmas concerts in 2020 because of the pandemic, she said, made it almost feel like Christmas didn’t happen.
It certainly is happening this year, with a program of favorites, surprises and special treats.
One special addition was Sirgourney Cook, an operatic soprano who brought an otherworldly wonder to “O Holy Night” and a depth of personal affirmation to Handel’s “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth.”
The Handel piece is from his “Messiah,” and its inclusion serves as reminder that the composer’s masterpiece has more than one great act, and that – Hallelujah! – a solo aria can be as moving as a powerful chorus.
As with Handel, so it went with Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker.” Leaving the Waltzing Flowers in their vase and pairing the Sugarplum Fairy with her prince, there was a beautifully romantic rendition of the Act II Pas de Deux, followed by the skating rhythms of the Valse Finale et Apotheosis.
From Bizet we heard Farandole from L’Arlesienne, Suite No. 2, whose lively urgency evoked images of elves frantically finishing toys and the last-minute rush of holiday preparations. Its breathless finish was greeted with a few spontaneous hoots and wows from the audience.
Three members of the orchestra shared the spotlight in a special part of the program, presentation of J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major. Violinist Nikki Chooi and flutists Christine Bailey Davis and Linda Greene, brought the first half of the concert to an impressive close.
Things were more overtly Christmasy in Part Two, opening with a delightful “Christmas Canticles.” Arranged by Sean O’Loughlin, the flashy collection full of brass and bass could have been the overture for a montage of holiday scenes collected by George Lucas. Falletta seemed to agree. Pointing out that this piece was new to the orchestra, she said, “It sounded a little bit like ‘Star Wars,’ I think.”
Next came the “Winter” variations from Glazunov’s “The Seasons,” with enough icy delicacy to make you not mind the cold, and then the Evening Prayer from Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel,” a gentle lullaby.
Happily, the traditional carol sing-along to end the program survives behind the masks, and I just want to say the gentleman sitting two rows behind us had a wonderful voice.
Music review
“JoAnn’s Classical Christmas”
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director JoAnn Falletta are back for the annual holiday concert of seasonal fare and Christmas classics. Repeats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets ($41 to $64) are at bpo.org, or call 716-885-5000. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and masks required; unvaccinated youth under age 12 must present a recent negative Covid test.