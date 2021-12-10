A happy return for 'JoAnn’s Classical Christmas' from the BPO

A host of beloved ghosts from Christmases past returned in sound and spirit to celebrate the season at Kleinhans Music Hall on Friday with "JoAnn’s Classical Christmas."

JoAnn, of course, is JoAnn Falletta, who brightly waved her wand over the enthusiastic musicians of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to conjure some of the best of Bach and Bizet, Handel and Humperdinck. Heaven knows that you couldn’t do winter without the Russians, so along came Glazunov, Rimsky-Korsakov and the prince himself, Tchaikovsky.

As with all the holiday concerts at Kleinhans, the stage was set with wreaths and garlands, and red and gold were the colors of the day. But there was something else in the air for this performance, a mood born of gratitude and anticipation.

After the elegant opener, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Polonaise from “Christmas Eve,” Falletta turned to greet the audience, saying, “This is always one of our happiest concerts of the year.” Then, with a smile that reached around the room, she added, “I can’t tell you how much happier it is this year!”

Missing the Christmas concerts in 2020 because of the pandemic, she said, made it almost feel like Christmas didn’t happen.