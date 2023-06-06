From the rock music of Young the Giant to the rap sounds of Yung Gravy, the 2023 Buffalo area summer concert season is a playlist.
Following is a list of dates for the outdoor shows at the larger ticketed venues that includes Artpark, Batavia Downs, Darien Lake, the Outer Harbor and Seneca Allegany Resort, along with KeyBank Center and some outdoor festivals. Venue information is at the bottom of the story.
Here's a look at some of the many musical artists performing throughout the Buffalo area this summer.
JUNE
June 10: Buddy Guy. 7:30 p.m. Artpark Mainstage
June 13: Young the Giant, Milky Chance, Talk. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
June 13: Bryan Adams, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. 7 p.m. KeyBank Center
June 14: Dave Matthews Band. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake
June 16: Ben Folds. 8 p.m. Artpark Mainstage
June 16: Luke Bryan, Chase Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, DJ Rock. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
June 21: Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank and the Bangas. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
June 23: Almost Queen, 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
June 23: Taste of Country with Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Big & Rich, Michael Ray. 5:30 p.m. Sahlen Field
June 26: My Morning Jacket. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
June 28: The Australian Pink Floyd Show. 7 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
June 30: Get the Led Out. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
JULY
July 6: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Nate Smith. 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center
July 7: Craig Morgan, Drake White. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
July 8: Tori Amos. 8 p.m. Artpark Mainstage
July 11: Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
July 14: Kidz Bop. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
July 14: Lauren Daigle, Josh Garrels. 7:30 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
July 14: Our Lady Peace. 7 p.m. Outer Harbor
July 14-15: Cobblestone Music and Arts Festival with Andy Grammer, Twiddle and more. Cobblestone District
July 15: Skid Row. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
July 15: Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake
July 15: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with Strictly Hip. 7:30 p.m. Outer Harbor
July 16: RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles. 7 p.m. Artpark Mainstage
July 17: Post Malone. 8 p.m. Darien Lake
July 21: Marshall Tucker Band. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
July 27: Larkin Poe, Allman Betts Band. 6:30 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
July 28: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, the Grass Roots. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
July 28: Foreigner, Loverboy. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
July 29: Boy George and Culture Club, Howard Jones, Berlin. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
July 30: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards. 3:45 p.m. Darien Lake
AUGUST
Aug. 1: Orville Peck. 7:30 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
Aug. 1: Matchbox 20, Ben Rector. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 1: Alter Bridge, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen). Gates at 5 p.m. Outer Harbor
Aug. 3: Jelly Roll, Josh Adam Meyers, Merkules, Struggle Jennings. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 3: Dark Star Orchestra. 6 p.m. Outer Harbor
Aug. 4: Don Felder. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
Aug. 4: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon, Games We Play, Royal & the Serpent. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 4: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with A Thousand Horses. 7 p.m. outside the Seneca Allegany Resort, Salamanca
Aug. 5: The Beach Boys. 7 p.m. outside the Seneca Allegany Resort, Salamanca
Aug. 5: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, S.G. Goodman. 8 p.m. Artpark Mainstage
Aug. 5: 50 Cent with Busta Rhymes, Jeremih. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 6: Godsmack, Staind, Nothing More. 7 p.m. Aug. 6 Darien Lake
Aug. 9: Chubby Checker. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair (free)
Aug. 9: Pantera, Lamb of God. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 10: Richard Marx and Yacht Rock Revue. 7 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
Aug. 10: Fitz and the Tantrums. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 11: Flo Rida. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 11: Mike DelGuidice and the Big Shot Horns. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs
Aug. 12: Yung Gravy and BBNO$. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 12: Arkells, K. Flay. 7 p.m. Outer Harbor
Aug. 13: Clint Black, Clay Walker, Tracy Byrd. 6 p.m. Fair
Aug. 14: Needtobreathe. 7:30 p.m. Fair
Aug. 15: Bailey Zimmerman, Seaforth. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair
Aug. 16: Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 17: The Guess Who. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair. Free
Aug. 17: Parker McCollum. 7:30 p.m. Artpark Mainstage
Aug. 18: The Spinners. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair. Free
Aug. 20: Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester, Matt Koziol. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
Aug. 20: Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 21: The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, The Get Up Kids. 7 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 22: Lumineers, James Bay. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake
Aug. 23: Sublime with Rome. 7 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
Aug. 24: Lady A. 8 p.m. Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Aug. 24-27: Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival. Buffalo Central Terminal.
Aug. 25: Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, Middle Kids. 6 p.m. Outer Harbor
Aug. 28: The Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Power. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1: Alvvays, Alex G. 7 p.m. Artpark Mainstage
Sept. 1: ODESZA, Bob Moses, Tokimonsta, Olan, QRTR. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake
Sept. 15-17: Borderland Festival with Trey Anastasio, Goose, Moe. and more. Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora.
VENUES
Artpark. 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets are via the box office and ticketmaster.com.
Batavia Downs. 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Rockin' the Downs Summer Concert Series tickets are through tixr.com.
Darien Lake Amphitheater. 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien Center. Tickets via livenation.com.
Erie County Fair. 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Concert tickets are online only at ecfair.org.
KeyBank Center. 1 Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets are via livenation.com.
Outer Harbor. Lakeside Event Lawn Concert Series, 825 Fuhrman Boulevard. Tickets are through tixr.com.
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., Salamanca. Tickets are through senecaalleganycasino.com and ticketmaster.com.