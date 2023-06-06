From the rock music of Young the Giant to the rap sounds of Yung Gravy, the 2023 Buffalo area summer concert season is a playlist.

Following is a list of dates for the outdoor shows at the larger ticketed venues that includes Artpark, Batavia Downs, Darien Lake, the Outer Harbor and Seneca Allegany Resort, along with KeyBank Center and some outdoor festivals. Venue information is at the bottom of the story.

Buffalo Summer Concert Season 2023 Here's a look at some of the many musical artists performing throughout the Buffalo area this summer.

JUNE

June 10: Buddy Guy. 7:30 p.m. Artpark Mainstage

June 13: Young the Giant, Milky Chance, Talk. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

June 13: Bryan Adams, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. 7 p.m. KeyBank Center

June 14: Dave Matthews Band. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake

June 16: Ben Folds. 8 p.m. Artpark Mainstage

June 16: Luke Bryan, Chase Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, DJ Rock. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

June 21: Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank and the Bangas. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

June 23: Almost Queen, 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

June 23: Taste of Country with Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Big & Rich, Michael Ray. 5:30 p.m. Sahlen Field

June 26: My Morning Jacket. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

June 28: The Australian Pink Floyd Show. 7 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

June 30: Get the Led Out. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

JULY

July 6: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Nate Smith. 7:30 p.m. KeyBank Center

July 7: Craig Morgan, Drake White. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

July 8: Tori Amos. 8 p.m. Artpark Mainstage

July 11: Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

July 14: Kidz Bop. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

July 14: Lauren Daigle, Josh Garrels. 7:30 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

July 14: Our Lady Peace. 7 p.m. Outer Harbor

July 14-15: Cobblestone Music and Arts Festival with Andy Grammer, Twiddle and more. Cobblestone District

July 15: Skid Row. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

July 15: Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake

July 15: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with Strictly Hip. 7:30 p.m. Outer Harbor

July 16: RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles. 7 p.m. Artpark Mainstage

July 17: Post Malone. 8 p.m. Darien Lake

July 21: Marshall Tucker Band. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

July 27: Larkin Poe, Allman Betts Band. 6:30 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

July 28: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, the Grass Roots. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

July 28: Foreigner, Loverboy. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

July 29: Boy George and Culture Club, Howard Jones, Berlin. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

July 30: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards. 3:45 p.m. Darien Lake

AUGUST

Aug. 1: Orville Peck. 7:30 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 1: Matchbox 20, Ben Rector. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 1: Alter Bridge, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen). Gates at 5 p.m. Outer Harbor

Aug. 3: Jelly Roll, Josh Adam Meyers, Merkules, Struggle Jennings. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 3: Dark Star Orchestra. 6 p.m. Outer Harbor

Aug. 4: Don Felder. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

Aug. 4: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon, Games We Play, Royal & the Serpent. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 4: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with A Thousand Horses. 7 p.m. outside the Seneca Allegany Resort, Salamanca

Aug. 5: The Beach Boys. 7 p.m. outside the Seneca Allegany Resort, Salamanca

Aug. 5: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, S.G. Goodman. 8 p.m. Artpark Mainstage

Aug. 5: 50 Cent with Busta Rhymes, Jeremih. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 6: Godsmack, Staind, Nothing More. 7 p.m. Aug. 6 Darien Lake

Aug. 9: Chubby Checker. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair (free)

Aug. 9: Pantera, Lamb of God. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 10: Richard Marx and Yacht Rock Revue. 7 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 10: Fitz and the Tantrums. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 11: Flo Rida. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 11: Mike DelGuidice and the Big Shot Horns. 5 p.m. Batavia Downs

Aug. 12: Yung Gravy and BBNO$. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 12: Arkells, K. Flay. 7 p.m. Outer Harbor

Aug. 13: Clint Black, Clay Walker, Tracy Byrd. 6 p.m. Fair

Aug. 14: Needtobreathe. 7:30 p.m. Fair

Aug. 15: Bailey Zimmerman, Seaforth. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair

Aug. 16: Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 17: The Guess Who. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair. Free

Aug. 17: Parker McCollum. 7:30 p.m. Artpark Mainstage

Aug. 18: The Spinners. 7:30 p.m. Erie County Fair. Free

Aug. 20: Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester, Matt Koziol. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 20: Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 21: The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, The Get Up Kids. 7 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 22: Lumineers, James Bay. 7:30 p.m. Darien Lake

Aug. 23: Sublime with Rome. 7 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 24: Lady A. 8 p.m. Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Aug. 24-27: Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival. Buffalo Central Terminal.

Aug. 25: Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, Middle Kids. 6 p.m. Outer Harbor

Aug. 28: The Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Power. 6 p.m. Artpark Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1: Alvvays, Alex G. 7 p.m. Artpark Mainstage

Sept. 1: ODESZA, Bob Moses, Tokimonsta, Olan, QRTR. 6:30 p.m. Darien Lake

Sept. 15-17: Borderland Festival with Trey Anastasio, Goose, Moe. and more. Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora.

VENUES

Artpark. 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Tickets are via the box office and ticketmaster.com.

Batavia Downs. 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Rockin' the Downs Summer Concert Series tickets are through tixr.com.

Darien Lake Amphitheater. 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien Center. Tickets via livenation.com.

Erie County Fair. 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Concert tickets are online only at ecfair.org.

KeyBank Center. 1 Seymour H. Knox Plaza. Tickets are via livenation.com.

Outer Harbor. Lakeside Event Lawn Concert Series, 825 Fuhrman Boulevard. Tickets are through tixr.com.