The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community known as Pride Week is actually a full month of events throughout June in Buffalo and Niagara County. Events have started with the spotlight on weekend events that include the Pride Parade and Pride Festival on June 4. The Buffalo Pride Week website has a full listing of events throughout June. Here are a few highlights.

Breezy Burrito’s 3rd Annual Pride Weekend Drag Show Extravaganza: Hosted by Vanna Deux with live entertainment, a special guest performance, a welcome shot and a margarita. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2 at Breezy Burrito (1000 Elmwood Ave.). Tickets are $40.

Beyond the Binary: Celebrating Queer Love. This photo exhibit, showcasing "the beauty of Queerness and what it means to love as Queer people," according to an artist statement, opens with a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. June 2 at 93 Allen St. Photos of queer couples and write-ups about what queer love means to them will be displayed in this project from In Our Skin, a passion project started in 2020 by photographer Teo David and Sara Ali, a journalist, poet and resin artist.

Pride Week First Friday Gallery Walk: Visit Allentown for a free outdoor festival with food and vendors. Pop into art galleries to see free exhibitions. 5 to 10 p.m. June 2. Outdoor festival on Allen Street between Main Street and Delaware Avenue.

Da Mix Pride Party at Twin Petrels Seltzer Co.: The Pride Center of WNY and Mocha Buffalo are partnering to host a free party with DJ Brei, games, raffles and free rapid HIV testing. Substance-free section available. 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at Twin Petrels Seltzer Co. (1250 Niagara St.).

Gay Mart: A flea market and vendor fair for LGBTQ+ creators, vendors and entertainers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3 at Story Garage (266 Amherst St.) and Market Square Park.

Pride Parade: Hundreds of organizations and floats are participating in the Pride Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. June 4 at Elmwood and Forest avenues and continues for 2 miles down Elmwood ending at Allen Street. Free.

Pride Festival: The Pride Festival begins immediately after the parade ends and features entertainment, family activities, food, drinks, performances and nonprofit and retail vendors. Performers include Kalifa, Bosco and Lady Camden from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14. Amrit and Nicholas from Bravo’s “Family Karma” also will make appearances. From 1 to 7 p.m. June 4 at Canalside (44 Prime St.). All ages. General admission tickets cost $10 and VIP premium lounge tickets cost $45 (tixr.com).

Pride Parade After-Party: Club Marcella (106 Michigan Ave.) is hosting an after-party with performances from Naomi Aguiera, Alde Tremenda from “America’s Got Talent,” the cast of Life’s-A-Drag and local drag performer Keke Valasquez-Lord. Doors open at 6 p.m. June 4. Admission is free until 7 p.m. $10 to $20 cover charge. For ages 18 and older.