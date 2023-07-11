BY TONI RUBERTO

July 13-20, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

“Terrors” at the Drive-In. Gates open at 8 p.m., Thursday July 13 and 20 at the Transit Drive-In, 6655 South Transit Road, Lockport.

The “Thursday Night Terrors” movie series moves outside for the summer to the perfect setting for horror films: the drive-in. Programmer Peter Vullo is your host for the evening. The first date features a Stephen King double feature on July 13 with “Stephen King’s Pet Sematary” and “Carrie” (1976). On July 20, enjoy “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” and Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks.” There will be new “Terrors” merchandise and posters for sale, as well as cool horror merch from local vendors like Deadend Toyz. Tickets are sold at the drive-in; cost is $12 for ages 12 and older, $8 for ages 5-11.

Flip Circus National Tour. Through July 16 in the Walden Galleria parking lot, Cheektowaga. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

You won’t need to go inside the mall to be entertained. Just head to the large red and white tent near the mall’s five-level parking ramp. It’s an 800-seat big top where you won’t be more than 50 feet from the daredevil acrobatic acts created by the Vazquez family. It is climate-controlled, so don’t worry about heat or rain. Tickets can be ordered online at flipcircus.com.

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 along Hertel Avenue. Spanning the three blocks between Delaware and Virgil avenues, the festival has entertainment, family activities and a seemingly endless array of Italian food. The cooking stage hosts celebrity chefs and cooking demonstrations starting at 1 p.m. daily. On the Main Stage, look for such entertainers as Christina Custode, Michael Nanula, the Sicilian Tenor, the Formula Band, Charles Di Raimondo and Angelo Venuto.

Friends of Reinstein Woods Artisan Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Free. Shop local artisans, listen to music by the Buffalo Ukulele Club and let the kids enjoy crafts and face painting during this day of shopping, entertainment and family fun. More than 35 artisans and vendors will sell handmade items including jewelry, artwork, soy candles and organic vegetables. BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue will serve dinner; order your BBQ in advance since limited dinners will be sold on the day of event. It is held rain or shine and proceeds benefit Friends of Reinstein Woods.

Jazz on the Plaz. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 25 at Seneca One tower. Free. This family- and dog-friendly event continues through the summer to showcase great live music from JazzBuffalo in a relaxing, outdoor environment. The music is specifically designed not to overpower guest conversations. Food trucks and pop-ups from restaurants and dog rescue groups will be there. Guests can also purchase refreshments from SO Lobby Bar and Grille inside the Seneca One main lobby, and Other Half Brewing on Main Street. On July 14, music is by the Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble.

WNY Book Arts Center Bookfest. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the WNYBAC, 468 Washington St. Free. This is the 15th year for this festival dedicated to books, printmaking and the like. It has outdoor printmaking all day, hands-on workshops for all ages (bring your own fabric item if you would like) and a pop-up artist market featuring local vendors. The event also celebrates the openings for the Books Arts Members’ Show and one for a new exhibit of works by Studio Resident Tammy McGovern.

Vidler’s 93rd anniversary celebration. Starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15 at Vidler’s 5 & 10, 676-694 Main St., East Aurora. Every five years, Vidler’s celebrates its anniversary with a thank-you party for the community. For its 93rd birthday this year, Don Vidler & Company decided to throw an off-year Vid-stravaganza as an excuse to have cake. A ceremonial cake cutter handed down through the generations will be used for the “unofficial” cake-cutting ceremony at about 11 a.m. Plus, kids will be given free dimes to take a ride on Sandy, Vidler’s mechanical horse who is celebrating 61 years of galloping at Vidler’s.

Also check out:

Central Terminal Summer Concert Series. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at the Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive. Bring a chair to this new free outdoor music series. It opens July 13 with music by Rod Bonner, Flute Johnson and Farrow on the Great Lawn. Food trucks and vendors will be there as well. Other dates are July 27 and Aug. 10.

BurgerFest. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 along Main and Buffalo streets, Hamburg. Hamburger lovers unite at this celebration of the mighty burger, created at the Erie County Fair at the Hamburg fairgrounds in 1885. There’s other food, too, along with entertainment.

716 Day at The Buffalo Zoo. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave. Take advantage of a special discounted rate to visit the animals on 716 Day. Everyone gets in for only $7.16, thanks to the 716 Foundation.