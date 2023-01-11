9th Ward show will celebrate synchronicities between music and Jungian psychology

For artist and musician Sean Madden, making music is about much more than entertainment. In his view, music is a vehicle of transformation, a mode of transcendence and a means of achieving mindfulness both personally and collectively.

This belief informs Madden’s upcoming show at the 9th Ward @ Babeville with his band, FlashBamPow, an improvisation-heavy, exploratory, psychedelic acid-funk/jazz ensemble featuring Madden on guitar, keyboardist Rob Mossotti, bassist Dan Zea and drummer Paulie Cucinella. Madden collaborated with the Buffalo Jung Center and local boutique Blossom Buffalo to present an evening that marries forward-looking music with presentations of Madden’s surrealistic paintings and live visuals and insight into the Jungian concept of creative endeavor as an expression of the psyche.

Buffalo psychologist Dr. Jennifer Fendya of the Buffalo Jung Society will speak prior to the FlashBamPow performance. In a 2020 interview in The Buffalo News, Fendya said her admiration for the pioneering work of the Swiss psychiatrist Carl Gustav Young arose from a teenaged realization that his work “deals with the messiness of human beings, but also the beauty.”

For Madden, this show is a marriage made somewhere to the left of heaven.

“People seem to be buzzing about this show, and I think it’s because it takes an element of our music that people often comment on – the fiery soul of it – and makes it the central focus,” Madden said.

I spoke to Madden further about the overlap between Jungian psychology and creative musical expression.

Q: What’s the connection between Jungian archetypal psychology and improvisation-based music?

A: We’re all running around, speeding through our day, barely experiencing any of it because we're so overstimulated. I've done my share of this plopping down on the couch after putting the kids to bed, completely spent, unaware of what I just did for an entire day. I moved too fast, multitasked too many things and I didn't connect with anything around me. Creative expression can pull us out of this trance. I've heard chords and etudes that have made the hair stand up on my neck. Music and art wake us up and point us toward a deeper connection with everything around us and more importantly, everything within us.

Q: How does music help, for both the musician and the listener?

A: Music accomplishes this sense of awe and deep emotion particularly well. It's no accident that many religions use music – everything from drumming to dancing – to bring about these states of higher awareness and consciousness. I see no difference between what we do on stage and what happens – or what should be happening – in any place of worship. Connecting us with this inner experience, with our inner reality, is the job of archetypal psychology and was the focus of Jung's work.

Improvised music comes from deep within the soul of the musician like a prayer, or the smell of incense in a church, or the sound of little kids playing. It has soul value, makes us feel alive and connects us.

Q: What are some examples of this connection that have inspired you?

A: If you doubt the power of this, go home and watch Ravi Shankar's performance at the Monterey Pop Festival. The camera pans to (guitarist) Mike Bloomfield in the audience, listening to Ravi Shankar, in complete and utter bliss. He looks like he's seeing God. His eyes are as wide as saucers. He knows – and you can see him feeling it, taking it in.

Q: What do you hope people will take away from the presentations by the speakers from the Buffalo Jung Center?

A: There couldn’t be a better match for our music. I have to give credit for the idea completely to the folks from Blossom Buffalo. They wanted an opening act for us that addressed the importance of soul in the arts. They certainly found that connection with Dr. Jennifer Fendya and Steven C. Thoren. Steven is the president of Jung Center Buffalo and Jennifer is a respected therapist with many years of experience. They'll be discussing some important concepts from Carl Jung's work that people can take with them and use in their everyday lives.

Jack Kerouac once said that all he needed to travel was a pencil and some paper. I feel the same way. All I need to travel to any corner of the universe is my guitar. I can travel beyond the sun. A musical instrument can take you anywhere, and so can a paint brush or a pencil. These can also be tools to plumb the psyche and come to a greater understanding of who we all are. That's what I want people to hear.

FlashBamPow

8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $10.