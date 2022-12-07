 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons on 'A Boy Band Christmas'

  • Updated
Jeff Timmons of 98 degrees

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is joined by some of his bandmates along with members of All-4-One and O-Town plus Ryan Cabrera for two performances of "A Boy Band Christmas" concert.

 Courtesy of A Boy Band Christmas
Boy band fame is typically fleeting, but an entrepreneurial streak can endure.

Jeff Timmons knows that. The founder of the late-1990s vocal group 98 Degrees has parlayed his millennial pop fame – and the connections that come with it – into a series of projects and businesses that tap into fans’ unending desire for harmonies, nostalgia and – most recently – holiday music.

After a long hiatus, LFO made a comeback on stage in 2016 thanks to an invitation from 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons. That led to a full comeback tour the following summer. In August, Brad Fischetti of LFO and Timmons recalled the comeback. (Video courtesy of Emily Matthew)

Timmons has created a show called “A Boy Band Christmas” that is routing through Western New York this week with two stops: Dec. 9 at Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort in Niagara Falls, and Dec. 10 at the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca.

The lineup includes Timmons and two of his 98 Degrees bandmates, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre, along with Jamie Jones of All-4-One, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town and solo artist Ryan Cabrera.

During a phone interview, Timmons talked about fans’ renewed interest in boy bands and the evergreen popularity of Christmas music. Here are excerpts of the conversation, edited for space and clarity:

When do you recall the market getting interested again in late 1990s bands?

Timmons: Definitely in the mid-2000s, it was not happening. When New Kids on the Block came back, around 2008-09, we saw a resurgence. They sparked it up again. They were sort of a catalyst. They started selling tickets in droves and doing cruises. We were a little bit cautious because we weren’t as big as the New Kids. We had competitors; they had no competitors. They didn’t have a Backstreet Boys or NSYNC. It was just the New Kids. We were a little bit leery. But in 2012 we did the Mixtape Festival (note: 98 Degrees reunited at the festival in Hershey, Pa.). We were like, “OK, if this goes well, maybe we’ll consider it. If it doesn’t get well, it was a fun one-off.” And it went very, very well. We were like, “We’re back. They want us back.”

Even with all of 98 Degrees’ hit songs, people really seem to love your two Christmas albums.

Timmons: They do. Honestly, I’m proud of all our stuff, but I think I’m most proud of our Christmas music. Even though we sing a lot of harmony-based stuff – we started off as an acapella group, a true quartet – Christmas and holiday music is essentially choral music. So it really lends itself to our strength of harmonizing and really being able to stack vocals.

Those albums showcased our talent, I think, more than the other albums.

Before “A Boy Band Christmas,” 98 Degrees did a couple of holiday tours. Is it accurate to say that having those Christmas albums remains a good business opportunity?

Timmons: It is. There are a number of reasons why people do Christmas albums. It’s an annuity – every year, people will buy it. Christmas never goes away.

The other reason is a lot of the songs are in the public domain, so for certain arrangements, you can own the publishing.

It’s a great business decision. You’ll see that people like to do it, or put out multiple albums, not only because it's a good business decision, but if they're also pretty fun to sing and it's also great to show your spin on these different arrangements of some of the classics.

As a group that became big in the late 1990s, you can get multiple generations of fans in the audience.

Timmons: We were doing Nickelodeon’s “All That” tour with 8- and 9-year-olds in the audience. That was 1999, and now it’s 23 years later, so they’re in the 32-year-old range.

But our fans we had before the Nickelodeon tour were teenagers to about 22, so our fans are from 32 to mid- to late 40s. But we really started getting multigenerational audiences when we did the (2013 tour) with New Kids. They’re almost a generation before us, so those ladies were bringing their daughters and sons, and we ended up gathering some fans there.

Now our fans are bringing their kids. Heck, some of them have grandkids. It’s pretty crazy.

Enterprise Reporter

I've been a journalist and author since age 16 and write about social and political issues, popular culture, sports, business and anything - and anybody - that is interesting.

