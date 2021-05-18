5 Buffalo bands to watch

Buffalo bands will shine this summer. In fact, they shine every summer. But this year, a lot more people are likely to notice, given the relative paucity of major touring artist activity currently on the books.

Many of these outfits spent time during the pandemic working on recording projects. Others kept on playing right through the dark times, taking gigs where they could get them and keeping their individual and collective chops up to snuff. Others did both.

Take some time this summer to celebrate the depth of our regional talent pool. Don’t think of them as “local” in any pejorative sense. Just count yourself lucky to be able to see and hear artistry of this quality almost any night of the week, without breaking the bank.

Here are a handful of outstanding regional artists you’ll be able to catch this summer, both live and on record.

Grosh