Bryan Adams, Amy Grant, Tori Amos and the Barenaked Ladies are four of the diverse musical acts that will be returning to perform in the Buffalo area at such venues as Artpark, the Riviera Theatre and Town Ballroom.

Tickets for all of the concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 unless otherwise noted.

Big Easy in Buffalo. Mardi Graski with LeeRon Zydeco & the Buffalo Touch Polka Band, Feb. 18 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern. Jay#Tet & Folkfaces, 16th annual Mardi Gras Jam, Feb. 24 at the DHU Strand Theatre. John Papa Gros Band with Randle & the Late Night Scandals, March 4 at The Cave. Tickets are on sale now (thebigeasyinbuffalo.org).

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with Neal Francis. 7 p.m. May 30 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Advance tickets are $57.50 (etix.com).

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. 7 p.m. June 13 at KeyBank Center. Tickets go on sale at noon Feb. 3 (ticketmaster.com).

Femmes of Rock starring Bella Electric Strings. 8 p.m. June 24 at Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $39 (rivieratheatre.org).

Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-a-Whirl Band. 7 p.m. June 27 at Asbury Art Center at Babeville. Seated general admission tickets start at $52.65 (babevillebuffalo.com).

Amy Grant. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $47 to $142 (rivieratheatre.org).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

ARTPARK

Tickets for these five concerts at Artpark in Lewiston go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 via ticketmaster.com and at the Artpark box office, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3.

Ticket prices rise by $5 on the day of the show.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise. 7 p.m. June 7 in the Artpark Amphitheater. Tickets are $35.50 general admission bowl, $65 for front of stage (standing room only) and $79.50 for reserved seats. Carry-in chairs are not permitted; blankets will be allowed. The band has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will be donated to local food banks.

Young the Giant with Milky Chance. 6 p.m. June 13 in the Artpark Amphitheater. Tickets are $39.50 for general admission bowl and $65 for front of stage standing room. No carry-in chairs are allowed.

Michael Franti & Spearhead with Tank and the Bangas. 6 p.m. June 21 in the Artpark Amphitheater. Tickets are $41 general admission bowl (no carry-in chairs) and $61 for front of stage standing room and reserved seating.

Tori Amos. 8 p.m. July 8 in the Artpark Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $59.50 for indoor reserved.

Barenaked Ladies with Five for Fighting and Del Amitri. 6 p.m. July 11 in the Artpark Amphitheater. Tickets are $20 for general admission (carry-in chairs permitted), $49 for front of stage (standing-room only) and reserved seating.